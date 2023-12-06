MW3 Season 1 Update Preload Details & Download Size

Those who fell off of Modern Warfare 3’s underwhelming launch may have reason to dive back in again. MW3 gets its first round of large updates with the release of Season 1 on December 6th. It’s best to prepare too because Call of Duty is known for its meaty download sizes. Preloading may be the way to go so you don’t have to wait too long. Here’s the MW3 Season 1 update preload details and download size, explained.

MW3 Season 1 Preload Release Time

MW3 Season 1 preloads are available to begin now for Battle.net and PlayStation users. Unfortunately, Steam users cannot access preloads for MW3 Season 1 yet, but it’s expected they will begin approximately two hours before the official release. Activision has said that Season 1 will become available to play at 12 PM EST (USA)/5 PM GMT (UK) time on Dec. 6.

MW3 Season 1 Download Size

Here are the download sizes for the Season 1 Update (1.34) for PS4 and PS5 as reported by Playstation Game Size on X (previously Twitter).

New Download Size PS4 : 67.214 GB. Old Size: 55.430 GB. That’s 11.784 additional GB.

additional GB. New Download Size PS5 : 129.985 GB. Old Size: 108.973 GB. That’s 21.012 additional GB.

This is data sourced from the PlayStation database, so it’s as accurate as we’re going to get. These sizes do not include day-one patches and updates on top of that, which are expected when the game officially launches.

We do have solid info for the overall download size for PS5, though. The overall download size for the Season 1 MW3 Update on PS5 is a hearty 36.731 GB as confirmed by PS5 users who began the preload process. We can speculate that the download size for PC will clock in between 30 to 40 GB. Xbox download size is not currently known at this moment.

That’s everything currently known about MW3 Season 1 Update Preload Details and Download Size. Regardless of the platform, CoD MW3 Season 1 will take a sizable chunk of data. Join our MW3 Season 1 release countdown and check out the complete patch notes for the new season here on Twinfinite.