How to Fix Modern Warfare 3 “Disc Required” Error

Now that Modern Warfare 3 campaign early access is live, some players are already beginning to run into issues. If you’re encountering it, here are some tips on how to fix the Modern Warfare 3 “Disc Required” error.

What Modern Warfare 3’s “Disc Required” Error Is

Since the campaign early access is only for people who buy the digital version of Modern Warfare 3, with the full version launching on Nov. 10, you shouldn’t need a disc to play.

When some players are loading up the game to play the campaign, they are being met with an error that says they need one for Modern Warfare 2, last year’s game, and are then unable to get past it and into the single-player missions.

MW2 disc required??? I never even bought MW2 what is going on!?!? pic.twitter.com/OePkSeSDSq — gamingggg (@gaminggajwn) November 2, 2023

How to Fix “Disc Required” Error

For now, the only thing we can recommend is closing the game and reloading it to see if that fixes the problem, as it could be linked to lots of players starting the game at once and trying to begin their first playthrough.

Activision has acknowledged the issue and has added it as a card to the Call of Duty Trello as they work on fixing it. For now, all you can do is wait and hope for a resolution sooner rather than later.

❗️ #MW3 Campaign



We're investigating an issue causing some Players to encounter a "disc required" error. Standby for updates.https://t.co/e2hjFaL28M — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) November 2, 2023

It’s clearly something to do with the game getting confused during early access, as anyone who buys the physical version of MW3 will need a disc to play the campaign.

All you can do is wait for the official fix, and we’ll update you here as soon as something new has been said by the developers.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll continue to provide tips on all of the Modern Warfare 3 error codes, as we imagine there will be a few of them. Be sure to check back with Twinfinite if you encounter any issues yourself.