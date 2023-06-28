How to Siphon Gas From Vehicles in DMZ Warzone

Image Source: Activision

The Tier 1 White Lotus mission, Fuel Shortage, requires players to go to Ashika Island and complete two car-related objectives. However, this questline features a new mode interaction, so longtime players and newcomers may not know how to finish this task. Fortunately, we’re here to help by showing you how to siphon gas in DMZ Warzone 2.

How to Siphon Gas in DMZ

For starters, you’ll need to look for a gas can in Ashika Island to have the suitable materials for the DMZ Fuel Shortage mission. Players can discover this item in Gas Stations, which will be marked on various places on the map. Once you acquire it, you can perform the following steps to siphon gas from a vehicle:

Enter a car Open your backpack Select gas can Press the designated button to ‘Siphon Gas’

If the gas can is already full, you may need to drive around to reduce the car’s capacity and then refuel it to empty the object. This interaction will also help you with the Fuel Shortage’s second objective to replenish a car’s gas tank. As a result, players can begin to siphon the gas until the task has been completed.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that Ashika Island is a reasonably small location, so you must look out for other Operators and AI enemies while doing this mission. Nevertheless, players can make the process easier by joining a squad or avoiding the center of the island to reduce the risk of contact.

Now that you know how to siphon gas in Warzone DMZ, you can move on to the next Phalanx Faction quest, Disarming Presence. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

