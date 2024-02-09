Walking Dead took the world by storm and now it’s about time it got some representation in the biggest FPS franchise. Rick Grimes comes as a teaser to the Zombie-themed events coming throughout the season and you may even see a familiar face on the horizon too. So here’s how to get the Rick Grimes Operator Skin.

How to Get Rick Grimes Operator Skin in MW3 and Warzone

On February 7th Activision dropped Season 2 of MW3 and Warzone, and with it came a bunch of content, changes, and events. The Rick Grimes Operator Skin was released alongside Season 2 and featured prominently in the Battle Pass. Those looking to get their hands on this zombie-killing sheriff need to purchase the base Battle Pass for 1,100 CoD Points.

You can get your hands on the improved BlackCell version of Rick Grimes by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass for $25. There is a time limit on this skin, once Season 2 ends Rick Grimes and the rest of the Battle Pass cast of characters will disappear for the foreseeable future.

What Comes With the Rick Grimes Operator Skin? Explained

Since the Rick Grimes Operator is a part of the Battle pass you’ll essentially score all goodies available in the pass. The Laswell Operator skin is available the moment you buy the pass similar to Rick’s but the rest you must grind through Multiplayer or Warzone to slowly unlock the rewards. You’ll also receive a doggy-themed Finishing Move, the Clank MTZ-762 Blueprint, and a permanent 10% Battle Pass XP boost. Unlike other purchasable bundles from the CoD Store, Rick Grimes doesn’t come with a few featured weapon blueprints or emblems/decals.

How to Earn CoD Points for Free

Sadly CoD Points are extremely difficult to get your hands on for free, however, there is a single strat for you that involves the simple act of playing the game. Each Season and every new Battle Pass players can earn up to 300 – 400 CoD Points for free. It takes time and it’s a little tedious but the result is a free Battle Pass every 3 Seasons.

That's all we have on How to Get Rick Grimes Operator Skin in MW3 and Warzone.