How to Get Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ

The plate carrier types of DMZ offer a wide range of mechanics for your gear, from UAV boosts to stealth enhancements. In particular, players can get their hands on the 3-Plate Medic Vest, where they can take on the role of the team’s ultimate healer. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where Is the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ?

DMZ’s Medic Vest can be crafted through the Bartering system or found on the fallen body of the Chemist. With this plate carrier attached, revives will be much quicker on yourself and your teammates. You can make this item with the following resources:

3 Bandages

Liquor

Watch

These materials are scattered throughout Al Mazrah, Ashika Island, and Vondel, where you must loot various rooms and shelves to obtain the necessary ingredients. For Bandages, you can open First Aid Kits, typically found in house bathrooms. Players may also locate liquor bottles on racks, most likely in restaurants, bars, and kitchen areas.

Watches are relatively common items you can find around both maps, and you should be able to grab one quickly once you progress further in the mission. Then, players can go to a nearby Buy Station (you can ping its map icon) and select the Barter section to begin crafting.

Besides crafting, you can defeat the Chemist and loot their body to acquire a Medic Vest. However, this boss can be challenging to beat, considering the hordes of surrounding AI enemies and the toxicity of the radiation. Nonetheless, you can still try to eliminate this opponent to grab the item and satisfy a requirement for a Faction mission.

That does it for our guide on how to get the Medic Vest in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including where to find Gold Skulls.

