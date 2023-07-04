All DMZ Plate Carrier Types Explained: Tempered, Medic, Comms & Stealth

Image Source: Activision

Call of Duty DMZ mode requires players to use both offensive and defensive strategies while simultaneously tackling team-based maneuvers. That’s why it’s essential to load up on gear to reduce the risk of elimination with materials you can acquire on various missions. So, if you want to obtain valuable resources in the game, here’s everything you need to know about the plate carrier types in DMZ and how to get them.

Plate Carrier Types in Warzone 2 DMZ, Explained

Season 3 introduced four new plate carriers that players can equip, with a special perk attached to each item. Here is a list of these materials in DMZ:

3-Plate Tempered Vest

3-Plate Comms Vest

3-Plate Medic Vest

3-Plate Stealth Vest

Those who played the original Warzone may remember the Tempered type, offering two robust armor plates instead of three standard versions. Next, the Comms Vest prolongs the duration of all UAV types, including Killstreaks, UAV Towers, and dropped AI enemy radios. Other bonuses you can expect are an upgrade to Advanced UAV performance and an auditory alert that sounds off when an opponent Operator is nearby.

Medic vests provide quicker revives when using kits; perfect for players who enjoy being the healer. The Stealth type also allows you to be invisible on enemy radars, similar to the Ghost perk. Until recently, this vest received a significant buff in Season 4, getting rid of marked positions from enemy Operators and reducing the benefits of a Comms Vest.

Related: All DMZ Barter Recipes on Gamepur

How to Get Plate Carriers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Players can get plate carriers in DMZ through the following methods:

Bartering recipes

Defeating high-leveled bosses

Exploring the Koschei Complex

Bartering is one of the best techniques to use for this endeavor, as you collect various ingredients for crafting. However, players must advance further in their Reputation level and complete a corresponding objective to unlock specific recipes.

If you aren’t sure what items to grab, here are the current recipes:

Plate Carrier Recipe Ingredients 3-Plate Tempered Vest Classified Documents, Sensitive Documents, and two Documents 3-Plate Comms Vest (Al Mazrah & Vondel) Encrypted Hard Drive, two Batteries, and Soothing Hand Cream 3-Plate Comms Vest (Ashika) Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Medic Vest Three Bandages, Liquor, and Watch 3-Plate Stealth Vest (Vondel) Two Electrical Components, Comic Book, and Game Console 3-Plate Stealth Vest (Al Mazrah) Encrypted USB Stick, Comic Book, and Game Consoles

As you can see, recipes will change depending on your location, so keep that in mind when searching for items. You can locate any of these materials around the map by looting various areas, such as offices, medical boxes, and shelves. Then, players can head over to the Buy Station to begin the bartering process.

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

Other than crafting, you can defeat one of the many bosses, who typically drop a special vest after an elimination. Those who want to try out this route instead can find and eliminate the following enemies:

Tempered Vest : Pyro Commander (Al Mazrah)

: Comms Vest : The Bombmaker (Ashika Island)

: Medic Vest:The Chemist (Al Mazrah)

Lastly, the Koschei Complex features a ton of valuable items, like the plate carriers, so you can look around this formidable base to collect a bunch of vests.

That’s everything you need to know about all the DMZ plate carriers in Warzone 2. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best DMZ loadouts for Warzone Season 4.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts