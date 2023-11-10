How to Get Battle Pass Tokens Fast in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3)

If you’re playing Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer and want to make your way through the ranks of the Battle Pass quickly, you can use Battle Pass tokens to do so, but it’s not super clear as to how to get them. Here’s how to get Battle Pass tokens fast in MW3.

How to Earn Battle Pass Tokens in MW3

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

The best way to earn Battle Pass tokens is going to be by playing the game as much as possible. The more time that you spend in games, the more tokens you’re going to earn over time. The same goes for completing matches, so make sure you commit to them when they start and double check that your internet won’t drop you from the game halfway through.

To make the most out of your time spent playing, make sure to use any Double XP tokens that you earned if you’ve got them. These will double the speed at which you level up the Battle Pass, allowing you to earn more unlocks faster. Just make sure that you’re using the Battle Pass Double XP tokens and not the ones for weapon XP or regular XP, otherwise it won’t have any effect.

How to Use Battle Pass Tokens

Image Source: Activision via Twinfinite

To use the Battle Pass tokens that you’ve earned, you’ll have to go to the Battle Pass tab at the top of the main menu screen. From there, you’ll be met with a map with a bunch of different sectors, each with their own sets of rewards. You’ll have to earn your way through each sector by spending Battle Tokens to redeem rewards for that area, which will then keep unlocking sectors as you go.

You can choose to set your Token Bank on the bottom right of the screen to Auto, which will automatically go through each sector and give you the rewards in order. Alternatively, you can set it to Off so that you can pick the rewards that you want as you want them, and you’ll still be progressing through the Battle Pass just by redeeming them.

Other than that, there’s not much more as to how to get Battle Pass tokens fast in Modern Warfare 3. It’s going to be a bit of a grind, but that’s always to be expected when it comes to competitive releases like MW3. For more guides like the best boot perks in MW3 or if there’s slide cancelling this time around, be sure to check back here for more.