How To Fix Warzone & MW2 Files ‘Not Installed’ in Season 5

With the release of Call of Duty Season 5, a handful of players have run into an issue that prevents them from accessing their files. In particular, the two primary games of the series have been uninstalled from the system, despite having the necessary uploads to play the installments. So, if you want to fix the Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 ‘Not Installed’ error for Season 5, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to address this problem.

How Do You Fix Warzone & MW2 Files ‘Not Installed’ in Season 5?

To fix the ‘Not Installed’ issue, you can use the following methods for the latest Season 5 content:

Wait a few minutes for the updates to install (it can do this randomly.)

Restart your system a few times.

Re-install the files.

Ensure that you have the most recent patch.

Restore your license (PS5.)

Some Call of Duty users have noted that the update files will randomly start to upload after a few minutes (ourselves included), so be sure to wait a bit to acquire the proper adjustments. Players can also restart their system to trigger the patch, but they may need to do this procedure several times for it to work.

Those who are PlayStation users can go to the ‘Users and Accounts’ section in System settings, where they can restore their license under the ‘Other’ tab. Reddit user Unhappy_Purpose_7655 has indicated that this has resolved the issue; therefore, you can check this setting to activate the update.

When all else fails, you can re-install all the files and wait for the patch to come through (it will take some time for everything to download.) Players can also ensure they install the most recent upload by checking for the latest updates.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you with the Warzone and MW2 ‘Not Installed’ issue. While here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including Call of Duty Season 5 patch notes.