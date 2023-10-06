How to Fix ‘CoD Fetching Account Data From Platform’ Error

Due to Call of Duty’s online connection requirement, players can often encounter errors that forbid them from accessing their session. In particular, one known issue is the ‘Call of Duty Fetching Account Data From Platform‘ prompt, an error screen that many users have been stuck on. We’re here to help you address this problem by providing you with a few techniques that have been known to fix it.

Call of Duty Fetching Account Data From Platform Error Resolution

Players can fix the ‘Call of Duty Fetching Account Data From Platform’ bug by trying out the following methods:

Restart the game a few times.

Ensure that you’re internet connection is working.

Check the Call of Duty servers.

Select the Quick Settings to bypass the error.

Restart your device.

The bug seems to be linked to problems with the server or a bad internet connection, so it’s essential to ensure that all your devices are working correctly. You can first check the Call of Duty servers to see if it is an issue that you can’t fix on your end. Due to the release of Modern Warfare 3, there will likely be more problems that arise with the increased number of players, where you may need to wait until it eventually runs better.

Other than that, some players have noted that restarting the game a few times has helped them return to their session. Thus, even those who have done this interaction several times will possibly need to do this repeatedly to get it to work. You can also try to hit the Quick Settings to return to the menu from there, as it has allowed players to access it this way.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you resolve the issue with the ‘Call of Duty Fetching Account Data From Platform’ error, and you can get more help by checking out our Goldflake disconnection resolution. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more CoD content.