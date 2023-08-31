How To Complete Unobserved Mission in Warzone DMZ

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded, dropping on 30 August, brought three new tiers to the Shadow Company Faction, meaning more missions for players to dive into and complete. One causing a headache for players is Unobserved – here’s how to complete it.

Unobserved DMZ Mission Guide

Tasks

There are three tasks for the Unobserved Mission, which forms part of the Shadow Company Faction’s third tier, introduced with Season 5 Reloaded. The objectives are:

Equip a Disguise. Acquire a code from a Konni radio from a Stronghold while disguised. Use the code to open the locked closet in the destroyed Zaya Observatory and extract the laptop inside.

It’s tough but not unachievable and, to be honest, most players should be able to complete it in deployment. You’ll be rewarded with XP and the Through The Window cosmetic item.

Equip A Disguise

Firstly, players should deploy to Al Mazrah with a Stronghold Keycard if possible, and then begin looting for a Disguise. This was introduced with Season 5 and lets players equip a disguise that confuses enemy bots so they won’t attack you unless provoked. Typically, they’re found in Duffel Bags.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once you’ve got one, it’s best to stow it rather than equipping it straight away.

Head For A Stronghold

Next up, you’ll need a Stronghold Keycard. If you managed to drop in with one from your Key Stash then you can head straight to one. If not, you’ll need to loot around for one or purchase a Keycard at a Buy Station for $5,000. Then locate a Stronghold via your map and head over.

Before reaching the Stronghold, equip your Disguise so the enemies stationed around it mistake you for one of their own. You can then let yourself in and begin searching the Stronghold for a Konni Radio.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Typically it’s on a shelf somewhere in the Stronghold, so be thorough as you search because it is easy to miss.

When you find it, press your Interact key to turn the radio on. It’ll give you a three digit code – ours was 622 – so listen carefully and make a note of it if needs be. Next, it’s off to Zaya Observatory.

Zaya Observatory Locked Closet Location (Unobserved Mission DMZ)

Because of the events of Shadow Siege (the MW3 Reveal Event), the Observatory is destroyed. Players need to work their way under the destroyed POI as they did in the event, using one of the tunnels that are scattered around it.

We found entering via the westerly tunnel was convenient for the Locked Closet, with the location of this entrance shown below.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once inside, you’re heading for a closet that’s at the north side of the Observatory, in map grid E5. We recommend pinning its approximate location (shown on the left below) and then working your way through the tunnels towards it.

Naturally, the route will vary depending on the tunnel you used to enter but it’s a fairly simple POI to explore, with almost every door unlocked and the route to your destination pretty clear.

You’ll know you’re where you need to be when you reach two doors next to one another (shown on the right below). The right-hand door will be open but the left-hand door will be locked, requiring an Access Code.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

You guessed it, this is the code that was given to you by the Konni Radio in the Stronghold. Enter your code, the door will open and the Hacked Konni Laptop will be revealed. Stow it and head for exfil immediately to complete the Unobserved Mission.

That’s all there is to say on this DMZ mission. Be sure to stay tuned to Twinfinite for everything else CoD, DMZ and Season 5 Reloaded.