How to Complete Laswell’s Letter in Warzone 2 DMZ

Missions old and new need completing in Warzone DMZ Season 4. One of the earliest players are struggling with is Laswell’s Letter, the Tier 1 Story Mission in the Black Mous Faction. Here’s how to complete it in Warzone DMZ.

DMZ Laswell’s Letter Mission Guide

Firstly, players need to have reached Reputation Level 3 with the aforementioned Faction. Reputation is new to DMZ in Season 4 and is earned by completing missions, whether urgent or tiered.

There’s also the small matter of completing enough missions within Black Mous Tier 1 to unlock the Story Mission. These are generally very simple and shouldn’t take long to do.

How To Read the Letter

Once it’s unlocked, players need to read the letter itself. This is more confusing than it might be given DMZ’s UI. To find and read the letter, follow the instructions below.

Select ‘Mission Objectives’ from the Lobby screen. Scroll all the way over to ‘Notes’. At the top of the Al Mazrah subsection, find Laswell’s Letter. Read it!

We’ve also included a screenshot so if you can’t find it for any reason, you’ll still know what to do.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Upload the Information

In short, players need to find an upload station atop a radio tower and resuming the upload. The tower you select is irrelevant, with players able to select any in an exclusion zone.

We recommend Ashika Island because it’s the smallest, so there’s probably no need for you to work your way across a huge map to find one. Radio Towers are tall metal buildings, as shown in the image further down.

Ashika Island Radio Tower Locations

There’s one just north of Port Ashika, one in the far northeast of the map and one in the far northwest by Oganikku Farms. We’ve highlighted them on the map below.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

After you locate a radio tower, you must climb up to the top until you reach the upload station. This is a small computerised station, which will offer players the option to ‘Begin Upload’ when they approach it.

Upload the data and wait by the Station until it’s completed. Some enemies may be attracted as you do so, but your elevated position should keep you safe and make it easy to pick any off who stray too close.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Once the upload has been completed, the Laswell’s Letter mission will be completed, providing you with the High Alert Calling Card and 10,000 XP. You’ll also earn Reputation for Black Mous and unlock Tier 2 Missions in the same Faction.

That does it for our guide on how to complete Laswell’s Letter in DMZ. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best DMZ loadouts in Season 4.

