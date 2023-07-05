How To Complete Break Check Mission in Warzone DMZ

Activision

Warzone’s DMZ mode puts Faction missions at the heart of infiling and extracting. With Season 4, a series of new missions were dropped alongside changed and updated older ones. Here’s how to complete Break Check in Warzone DMZ.

In Warzone Season 4, Break Check is a Tier 4 Mission in the White Lotus Faction. Being Tier 4, it does require players to have completed the majority of earlier Tiers for the White Lotus, including the Tier 3 Story Mission.

Break Check Mission Guide DMZ

There’s three tasks for players to complete in this mission:

Locate the car crash site near the Observatory.

Find and extract the Hard Drive near the crash site.

Drop the Hard Drive in the Waterways dead drop on Ashika Island.

Because it’s a Tier 4 Mission, it does offer hefty rewards in the form of a City Hall Key, 15,000 XP and Faction Reputation.

Finding the Car Crash

The Observatory in question is Zaya Observatory, which sits fairly centrally in the Al Mazrah Exclusion Zone. We’ve marked it on the map below, just in case you’re not familiar with it.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

It’s an elevated POI, so it’s probably prudent to grab a vehicle to get there. Walking, especially from a DMZ spawn at the edge of Al Mazrah, will take an awfully long time.

Within Zaya Observatory itself, the car crash is on one of the ridges to the POI’s south. It’s close to the main Observatory building, in map grid E6. The image on the left shows you where to head vaguely, and the image on the right shows precisely where to go in Zaya Observatory.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The car crash itself takes the form of a flaming and overturned vehicle off to the side of the road leading up to Zaya Observatory. On the south side of the car obscured by wreckage is the Ashika Island Hard Drive. You may have to go prone to see it and stow it in your backpack.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

When it’s stowed, head to the nearest exfil location because the next part of the mission takes us to a different exclusion zone.

Waterways Dead Drop

The Waterways Dead Drop is located on Ashika Island, so players need to redeploy there to complete the Break Check mission. Once you’re in, head for the Port Ashika POI in the southeast of the island. You’ll want to head to the entrance to the waterways underneath the main island, the entrance to which can be found in map grid G6.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

From there, stick to the right-hand side and take out enemies who patrol the Waterways. Unfortunately, they’re Level 2 or above so they’re trickier to take out quickly than most bots.

Soon, you’ll reach an opening on your right, where the Dead Drop Dumpster is pushed up against the wall of a cavern. You can see how it’ll look in the image below, as well as where you’ll show on the Ashika Island map:

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Just head up to the Dumpster, interact with it and deposit the Hard Drive. This’ll complete the mission and earn you your rewards.

That’s everything to know about the Break Check mission in Warzone DMZ. For everything else CoD’s extraction mode, including the best Season 4 loadouts, stay with us right here at Twinfinite.

