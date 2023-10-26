Modern Warfare 3 is the final installment of the rebooted trilogy and with it comes a host of new changes that promise to mix up the formula. But with the new also comes the old, Finishing Moves are set to continue in the sequel but how do you do a finishing move? Let’s answer that.

How to Do Finishing Move in Modern Warfare 3

The very first thing you need to do is get the drop on an enemy. Sneak up behind an opponent and enter melee range, and then hold down the melee button/key to perform the Finishing Move. You must be behind your opponent, or else you will not trigger an execution.

Be aware that you are completely vulnerable while in your finisher animation, so enemy teammates can save their squaddies by gunning you down. There is no option to cancel the animation either, so if you commit, then you’re committed. Be mindful about where and when you decide to execute an opponent in style.

Finishing Moves are the most stylish ways to take down your opponents, with their crazy, cool, or downright bizarre animations. Modern Warfare 3 has a plethora of different and interesting finishing moves that you can customize in the Operator Select screen. It allows you to have another layer of personality in MW3. Use the cool and badass Captain Price finisher, or wield the power of the universe with Skeletor to annihilate opponents, there is something for everyone.

Thanks to Activision’s Carry Forward guarantee, many finishers from the previous Modern Warfare 2 will continue forward to the sequel too, so don’t worry too much about losing one you’re particularly fond of.

How to Unlock Finishing Moves in Modern Warfare 3

Unlocking Finishing Moves is very simple. The majority of finishers are available for purchase through the uncountable bundles in the CoD Store, and most operators come with their signature move as standard.

Alternatively, Finishers can be obtained through the Battle Pass as there are always new Operators to unlock in the many available tiers.

Finally, the Vault Edition of Modern Warfare 3 comes with four Operators Captain Price, Makarov, Ghost, and Warden. Who all have their own Finishing Move.

And with that, you have all you need to know on how to do finishing moves in Modern Warfare 3. Take a look down below for all of our other relevant Call of Duty news and updates.