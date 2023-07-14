DMZ’s Plea Changes Explained… & Why Players Don’t Like Them

Despite only being introduced in June’s Season 4 update, Warzone DMZ’s ‘Plea for Help’ mechanic has already been overhauled by the game’s developers. Unfortunately, the changes aren’t proving especially popular.

Season 4 Reloaded, dropping on July 12, made two major changes to DMZ. The first came to player hunting other players, with the second being a significant change to the way the Plea for Help mechanic works.

DMZ Plea For Help Changes Explained

The changes, as per the official patch notes, mean that a player pleading to be revived after being eliminated does not automatically join the reviving player’s team. Previously, they would automatically be made part of the reviver’s squad after being brought back.

Instead, there’s now a “30 second grace period” in which the person revived is immune to taking damage from the reviving squad. The reviver can invite the player to join their squad during this period, but does not have to.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Also, looting a player you have killed does not replace the revive option – it just means that doing so will respawn the eliminated player with no loot.

Finally, “The team who killed the Player that is pleading will no longer be able to accept their plea request and then revive. This prevents killing to force assimilation.” It means you cannot kill an enemy and immediately pick them up like you could previously.

DMZ Players Plea For Reversion

So why do players not like them? One player pointed to the key issue being that the eliminating team is no longer able to pick up the player they just killed.

They explained: “The percentage of pleas that are answered by players NOT involved in the killing is incredibly small. Why IW thought this was a smart implementation is beyond me. You essentially created a situation where you’re wasting a players time hoping some random passing [player] will answer.”

Another echoed the comments, saying: “You may as well leave the game when killed… The changes made didn’t nerf 6 man squads, they only gave them less competition. REVERT THE PLEA SYSTEM.”

A third said: “I loved finishing a fight and then being able to pick up the guys who lost if they weren’t toxic. Feels like this will encourage sore losers.”

At the time of writing, there’s been no official developer response to the complaints. They do seem fairly widespread, with all three posts receiving hundreds of upvotes on the DMZ subreddit.

Whether Infinity Ward budge on the changes remains to be seen but, in the meantime, players can only hope that a good samaritan will answer their call for help.