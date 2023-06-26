Best Tempus Razorback Loadout in Warzone & MW2

Activision

Season 4 of Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 dropped on June 14, bringing a huge amount of content among weapon changes and a new Vondel map. Among the new weapons was an AR, but what are the best Tempus Razorback loadouts for Warzone and Modern Warfare 2?

Best Warzone 2 Tempus Razorback Build

A new assault rifle, the Tempus Razorback, was among the changes brought by Activision. It’s described as “smooth and controllable” and boasting a rapid rate-of-fire. It sounds as if it’ll make a home as a medium range monster – and that’s certainly what we’ve found so far.

To that end, we’re starting our recommended build off with the 45 Round Mag. With weapons that tear through ammunition, we always look to boost our ammo capacity and reduce reloading. It’s especially important in team-based modes like Duos, Trios and Quads where there’s more enemies to eliminate.

We’re also opting for the Aim OP-V4 and Lockgrip Precision-40, both of which will increase accuracy and make hitting Tempus Razorback shots all the easier. The grip is slightly more punishing to mobility but it has the biggest impact on reducing recoil.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: TR Preamble

TR Preamble Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: Casus X

Finally, the Casus X comes in to improve ADS speed and the TR Preamble to improve mobility. Additional strafe speed is important with ARs, letting us move faster while ADS and firing. It’ll make hitting shots easier and ensure you’re a harder target for enemies.

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

Best MW2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, there’s less of a need to improve range and accuracy. Instead, we’re channeling attachments towards speeding up the Tempus Razorback and priming it for the kind of run-and-gun respawn action you get in annual Call of Duty installments. The average engagement will be closer and priming it for large open spaces won’t be necessary on most of MW2’s maps.

To that end, we’re dropping the 45 Round Mag and TR Preamble in favor of the 13″ Frenzy IX and TA Ergo. Both quicken the AR, giving you that snappy ADS that’s ultra-important in multiplayer.

The Commando Foregrip comes in for the Lockgrip. It’s faster and less punishing, even if you’ll have to do a bit more of the recoil controlling yourself. Elsewhere, the Aim OP-V4 is switched out for the Cronen Mini Pro, which’ll be more than adequate for MW2 matches.

Barrel: 13″ Frenzy IX

13″ Frenzy IX Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: TA Ergo

TA Ergo Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Comb: LTX Eclipse

Finally, the LTX Eclipse comes in for the Rear Grip, again quickening your your Razorback and making it ultra-reliable in MW2.

That’s everything there is to say about the best Tempus Razorback loadout in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. It’ll be interesting to see how the new AR can impact the meta, with a lot up in the air following Season 4. If you need help actually getting the new gun, check out our Tempus Razorback unlock guide here.

