Best TAQ-56 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

Any competitive Call of Duty fan will be familiar with the TAQ-56 assault rifle; the AR of choice among MW2’s pros. It’s not quite as simple as throwing your MW2 build into the battle royale though. Here are the best TAQ-56 loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Warzone 2 TAQ-56 Build

In Warzone 2, the TAQ-56 is strongest at medium ranges. Its solid iron sights and damage mean that our recommended build is focusing on improvements to handling, range and recoil control. While its kick is mainly vertical, it can take some practice to master and hit accurate shots, especially with the flinch you’ll get from being involved in a gunfight.

To that end, we’re opting for the Schlager Tango and FSS Combat Grip, both of which stabilize recoil and make it far easier to control. The underbarrel doesn’t slow ADS down like some alternatives – and mobility is boosted even more with the TV Cardinal Stock, which aids strafe speed. This means players can move faster while aiming, becoming much more difficult to hit for any opponent.

Underbarrel: Schlager Tango

Schlager Tango Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

FSS Combat Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Mag: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

The 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel is being equipped for its range bonuses, with the benefits it brings to kick a nice secondary bonus. The final attachment is the 40 Round Mags, reducing reload frequency and ensuring you can eliminate multiple enemies simultaneously.

It makes the TAQ-56 one of the BR’s better ARs, even if it needs a submachine gun alongside it.

Best MW2 Loadout

In Modern Warfare 2, you don’t need quite as much of an emphasis on range and recoil: the TAQ’s base profile is more than sufficient for most MW2 engagements.

We’re keeping the 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel and TV Cardinal Stock for the aforementioned reasons, but the rest are being swapped out to quicken and lighten the TAQ-56.

Again, its iron sights are good enough to see players through, but the Demo Cleanshot Grip and 5.56 High Velocity ammunition come in to speed it up and decrease the time it takes shots to hit their target.

Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

Commando Foregrip Rear Grip: Demo Cleanshot Grip

Demo Cleanshot Grip Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Ammunition: 5.56 High Velocity

5.56 High Velocity Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

Finally, the Lockgrip Precision-40 is being swapped out for the Commando Foregrip. It doesn’t aid recoil to the same degree, but it does preserve handling and still aid accuracy. It’s a very strong assault rifle naturally and, with this loadout, it’s perfectly suited to Ranked Play or pub-stomping.

There you have it! Those are the current best loadouts for the TAQ-56 in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out the Season 3 Reloaded update and keep it tuned to Twinfinite for all the latest on CoD as the meta shifts – or our Warzone 2 weapon tier list.

