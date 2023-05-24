Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2
This big one packs a punch.
The Sakin MG38, unlike the RAAL and RPK, has consistently managed to avoid nerfs that truly affect its viability. It’s still among the better LMGs in both titles and can be improved even more with the right weapon attachments. Here are the best Sakin MG38 loadout for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
Best Warzone 2 Sakin MG38 Build
Like a lot of LMGs, the Sakin thrives at long-ranges because its handling and mobility are so sluggish. Instead of using up attachments trying to change the weapon’s nature, we’re opting to make it as stable and easy to use as possible. Just know that it will be slow.
Firstly, the Cheetah STM Stock improves aim walking speed, meaning strafing as you fire is easier than ever. For a LMG, this is really important for accuracy and making you a more difficult target for enemies. The Aim OP-V4 optic is simply the ideal sight for longer-ranges.
The remainder of our attachments are geared to minimizing recoil and keeping the Sakin as laser-like as possible. To that end, you’ll want the Bruen Warrior LMG grip, which drastically reduces kick and improves aiming stability.
- Stock: Cheetah STM Stock
- Optic: Aim OP-V4
- Underbarrel: Bruen Warrior LMG
- Rear Grip: Bruen G305 Grip Wrap
- Muzzle: Lockshot KT85
So too do the Lockshot KT85 and Bruen G305 Grip Wrap – with very little effect on handling or speed. It’s a long-range juggernaut but players will need to bear in mind it’s not suited to close-range gunfights and a back-pocket SMG is probably sensible, as is getting set up on a long line of sight and letting rip at enemies who cross you.
Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2
Whereas it’ll be your long-range protector in Warzone 2, it won’t have to do nearly the same cross-map beaming in MW2. As a result, we’re shedding a few attachments (and some weight) with our Sakin class for multiplayer.
The Cheetah STM Stock does carry over for the aforementioned mobility, but the Aim OP-V4 optic can be swapped out for the Cronen Mini Pro. Similarly, for the rear grip option, your best bet is the Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap, which improves ADS and sprint to fire speed.
- Stock: Cheetah STM Stock
- Optic: Cronen Mini Pro
- Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56
- Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip Wrap
- Barrel: 355mm HGS-55
The FTAC Ripper 56 does some recoil stabilization for you, while the 355mm HGS-55 barrel goes a long way to improving mobility, handling and ADS because it’s considerably shorter and lighter than the Sakin’s default.
This build utilises the Sakin at medium to longer ranges, meaning you won’t want to run-and-gun, despite the multiple attachments to quicken it up.
That’s all you need to know about the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Season 3 of Warzone 2. Check out the related content below for everything related to Call of Duty, or our Warzone 2 Weapon Tier List.
