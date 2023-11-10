Best Modern Warfare 3 Graphics and FOV Settings

When it comes to warfare, being able to see as much as possible can be vital to survival, and that is no different in a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. With both PC and console players having the option to adjust both graphical and Field of View (FOV) settings, here’s how to get the most out of them in the game.

Best Modern Warfare 3 Graphics Settings

Applicable only to PC players, performance in Modern Warfare 3 depends heavily on your machine as well as the settings within the game. Optimizing them can allow for a smoother experience throughout your time in combat, so be sure to jump in and see what can be tweaked to improve things.

Display

Under the display tab, consider these options for your next session:

Display Mode: Go with Fullscreen Exclusive to reduce latency.

Go with Fullscreen Exclusive to reduce latency. Display Monitor: Your default monitor, or choose the one with the highest refresh rate.

Your default monitor, or choose the one with the highest refresh rate. Screen Refresh rate: Pump it up to the max supported by the monitor.

Pump it up to the max supported by the monitor. Display Resolution: Even with a high-end GPU, consider using just 1080/1440p for Modern Warfare 3. 4K will come with drawbacks that can be avoided.

Even with a high-end GPU, consider using just 1080/1440p for Modern Warfare 3. 4K will come with drawbacks that can be avoided. Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9)

Automatic (16:9) V-Sync: Off

Off Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom

Custom Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: 300

300 Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90

90 Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30

30 Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Brightness: Preference

Preference Focus Mode: Off

Off Invidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost

Quality

As for the quality options, this can be a good start:

Render Resolution: 100

100 Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

FidelityFX CAS FidelityFX CAS Strength: Setting this to 100 will ensure that things still look sharp without sacrificing your framerate.

Setting this to 100 will ensure that things still look sharp without sacrificing your framerate. Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

SMAA T2X Anti-Aliasing Quality: Go with either normal or low, especially for those hoping to eke out even more frames per second.

Go with either normal or low, especially for those hoping to eke out even more frames per second. VRAM Scale Target: Target the maximum VRAM, so go with 90.

Target the maximum VRAM, so go with 90. Variable Rate Shading: Off

Off Texture Resolution: Normal

Normal Texture Filter Anisotropic: High

High Depth of Field: Off

Off Detail Quality Level: Normal

Normal Particle Resolution: Very Low

Very Low Bullet Impacts: Preference

Preference Persistent Effects: Off

Off Shady Quality: Low

Low On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off

Off Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Low Shadow Quality: Low

Low Screen Space Shadows: Off

Off Ambient Occlusion: Off

Off Screen Space Reflections: Off

Off State Reflection Quality: Low

Low Tessellation: Off

Off Terrain Memory: Medium

Medium Volumetric Quality: Low

Low Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Off Weather Grid Volumes: Low

Low Water Quality: Default

View

Under the View tab, try out these settings:

Field of View: Between 90 to 110

Between 90 to 110 ADS Field of View: Affected

Affected Weapon Field of View: Default

Default Vehicle Field of View: Default

Default World Motion Blur: Off

Off Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Off Film Grain: 0

Granted, the game won’t look as visually pleasing, but what matters most is that during the action, you get the most out of performance so it truly becomes a game of skill rather than technical limitations.

Best Modern Warfare 3 FOV Setting

When it comes to having a better view of your surroundings, FOV plays an important part, but there is also a balance to be had instead of going to either extreme. Certain players might prefer to focus on a smaller angle, while others are more comfortable with having everything in front of them.

As such, the best FOV setting that we go with for both PC and console play in Modern Warfare lies in the range of between 90 to 110. Any number within the range makes it easier to see more of the battlefield in front of you, but also does not make it more difficult to spot targets moving in the distance. This is great for both small and big maps alike, which should give you a nice advantage heading into battle.

That's everything to know about the best graphics and FOV settings in Modern Warfare 3.