Best Modern Warfare 3 Graphics and FOV Settings

When it comes to warfare, being able to see as much as possible can be vital to survival, and that is no different in a game like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. With both PC and console players having the option to adjust both graphical and Field of View (FOV) settings, here’s how to get the most out of them in the game.
Best Modern Warfare 3 Graphics Settings
Applicable only to PC players, performance in Modern Warfare 3 depends heavily on your machine as well as the settings within the game. Optimizing them can allow for a smoother experience throughout your time in combat, so be sure to jump in and see what can be tweaked to improve things.
Display
Under the display tab, consider these options for your next session:
- Display Mode: Go with Fullscreen Exclusive to reduce latency.
- Display Monitor: Your default monitor, or choose the one with the highest refresh rate.
- Screen Refresh rate: Pump it up to the max supported by the monitor.
- Display Resolution: Even with a high-end GPU, consider using just 1080/1440p for Modern Warfare 3. 4K will come with drawbacks that can be avoided.
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic (16:9)
- V-Sync: Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit: Custom
- Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit: 300
- Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit: 90
- Out of focus Custom Frame Rate Limit: 30
- Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)
- Brightness: Preference
- Focus Mode: Off
- Invidia Reflex Low Latency: On+Boost
Quality
As for the quality options, this can be a good start:
- Render Resolution: 100
- Upscaling / Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS
- FidelityFX CAS Strength: Setting this to 100 will ensure that things still look sharp without sacrificing your framerate.
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Anti-Aliasing Quality: Go with either normal or low, especially for those hoping to eke out even more frames per second.
- VRAM Scale Target: Target the maximum VRAM, so go with 90.
- Variable Rate Shading: Off
- Texture Resolution: Normal
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: High
- Depth of Field: Off
- Detail Quality Level: Normal
- Particle Resolution: Very Low
- Bullet Impacts: Preference
- Persistent Effects: Off
- Shady Quality: Low
- On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off
- Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low
- Shadow Quality: Low
- Screen Space Shadows: Off
- Ambient Occlusion: Off
- Screen Space Reflections: Off
- State Reflection Quality: Low
- Tessellation: Off
- Terrain Memory: Medium
- Volumetric Quality: Low
- Deferred Physics Quality: Off
- Weather Grid Volumes: Low
- Water Quality: Default
View
Under the View tab, try out these settings:
- Field of View: Between 90 to 110
- ADS Field of View: Affected
- Weapon Field of View: Default
- Vehicle Field of View: Default
- World Motion Blur: Off
- Weapon Motion Blur: Off
- Film Grain: 0
Granted, the game won’t look as visually pleasing, but what matters most is that during the action, you get the most out of performance so it truly becomes a game of skill rather than technical limitations.
Best Modern Warfare 3 FOV Setting
When it comes to having a better view of your surroundings, FOV plays an important part, but there is also a balance to be had instead of going to either extreme. Certain players might prefer to focus on a smaller angle, while others are more comfortable with having everything in front of them.
As such, the best FOV setting that we go with for both PC and console play in Modern Warfare lies in the range of between 90 to 110. Any number within the range makes it easier to see more of the battlefield in front of you, but also does not make it more difficult to spot targets moving in the distance. This is great for both small and big maps alike, which should give you a nice advantage heading into battle.
That’s everything to know about the best graphics and FOV settings in Modern Warfare 3. For more help, check out other guides like how to change your reticle or prepare for the first weekly challenges. Otherwise, you can search Twinfinite for more.