Best Lachmann-762 Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Incredibly, Activision has just buffed one of the strongest weapons in Warzone 2 the Lachmann-762, while nerfing its competition and giving its lessors some love on the most recent patch. Season 6 dropped on September 27 with a host of changes, maps, and new weapons. But we are interested in those surprising buffs. Here are the best Lachmann-762 loadouts for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best Lachmann-762 Loadout in Warzone 2

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

We are still shocked that the Lachmann-762 received buffs in Season 6 despite how over the last few seasons it has contended with the Cronen Sqaull during its reign.

The Lachmann-762 received buffs to its damage at all ranges, so expect to find this weapon among both squamates and enemy operators. This weapon already has low-recoil, assault rifle handling, and exceptional damage. To tie it all off in a neat bow, its competitors were all hit with nerfs, catapulting this weapon to the forefront of the META.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Tempus GH50 Recoil stabilization +0.67oz Recoil control +0.24in

: Tempus GH50 Barrel : Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.40lb Damage range +0.31in

: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.59oz Aiming idle stability +0.26in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

The first addition to the Lachmann-762’s incredible base is the Tempus GH50 muzzle, coupled with the FTAC Ripper 56. This deadly duo gives all the increases to accuracy and recoil stabilization this weapon needs. Next, we need to give some love to our damage output, so we use the Romeo FT 16″ Barrel to increase our time-to-kill. Finally, a 50 round drum allows the Lachmann-762 to rip through an entire three-man squad without breaking a sweat.

Best Lachmann-762 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The Lachmann-762 has yet to find a home in MW2, it is simply outperformed in the fast-paced and chaotic environment by its counterparts. Sadly, it is not due to the Lachmann’s lack of power, but the sheer strength of the other weapons available.

But despite that, we endeavor to create the best Lachmann-762 loadout that rivals the top!

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Tempus GH50 Recoil stabilization +0.67oz Recoil control +0.24in

: Tempus GH50 Barrel : Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.40lb Damage range +0.31in

: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser Sprint to fire speed -0.37oz Aim down sight speed -36.19ft

: FSS OLE-V Laser Rear Grip : LMK64 Grip Aim down sight speed -0.74oz Sprint to fire speed -0.32in

: LMK64 Grip Magazine: 30 Round Mag

You’ll find two familiar attachments here, the Tempus GH50 muzzle and Romeo FT 16″ Barrel, the two best attachments for the Lachmann-762, increasing damage, recoil, and accuracy. However, to keep up with the fast-paced MW2 lobbies, we added the FSS OLE-V Laser and LMK64 Grip to vastly increase handling. Lastly, we add on a 30 round mag to allow less time reloading and more time spent racking up kills.

That’s everything you need to know regarding the best Lachmann-762 loadout in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out our other best loadout guides to get that edge over the competition!