Top 5 Best Battle Rifles in Warzone Season 6, Ranked

Season 6 has just dropped for Warzone players and with the update comes many balancing changes, maps, modes, and new weapons. The battle rifle category has not seen any extra additions this season, however, almost every BR was either nerfed or buffed in this patch.

These weapons have a strange position in the current META. The majority are just strangely named assault rifles, built to utilize their full-auto setting and large magazine capacity. Season 6 has done nothing to move the META so expect the same types of builds moving towards the mid-season and haunting event.

With only 5 battle rifles available in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, we can rank every single one for players. So here are the top 5 battle rifles you’ll want to get your hands on.

5) FTAC Recon

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The FTAC Recon as the worst battle rifle in Warzone will not be a surprise. Its damage is relatively high but its accuracy and lower time-to-kill compared to the other behemoths on this list can only land it at dead last. Almost a forgotten weapon, with builds that can only mitigate its mediocre stats and almost no hopes of competing against the better battle rifles.

Fans of the weapon have tried all manner of attachments and tuning to bring it to the heights it deserves, but so far the FTAC Recon has faltered. Unlike other BRs, it has a fully automatic setting but no extended magazine capacity. Thus the weapon must be tuned as a traditional battle rifle, which is, unfortunately, a detriment.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Nilsound 90 Recoil stabilization +0.77oz Bullet velocity +0.71in

: Nilsound 90 Barrel : 419MM EXF Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.18lb Damage range +0.31in

: 419MM EXF Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.44oz Aiming idle stability +0.17in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 15 Round Mag

4) TAQ-V

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The fourth spot on our list was a difficult one to nail down, but after much deliberation, we settled on the TAQ-V. Despite the buffs in season 6 it still doesn’t quite outperform the other BRs on this list and the Cronen Squall has favorable time-to-kill compared to the TAQ-V. It may be our fourth spot on this list, but make no mistake the TAQ-V can perform better than most assault rifles as a full-automatic beast.

With a larger mag size, some damage improvements, and the obvious accuracy boost it can truly shine.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5 Recoil smoothness +1.11oz Bullet velocity +0.77in

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : 18″ Precision-6 Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.42lb Damage range +0.32in

: 18″ Precision-6 Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.59oz Aiming idle stability +0.26in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

3) Cronen Squall

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Cronen Squall has finally dropped below #2, but it still can dispatch an entire squad in one single magazine. It previously dominated Warzone for longer than anyone wanted, having more damage than a marksman rifle, better time-to-kill than an assault rifle and impressive handling. There’s very little this weapon couldn’t do. So Activision has nerfed the Cronen Squall across multiple seasons and with Season 6 comes more changes that hurt the weapon’s performance.

But the Cronen Squall holds strong against BRs and ARs alike, so it finds itself in the respectable 3rd place with the bronze medal.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : SA Leveler 55 Recoil stabilization +0.62oz Recoil control +0.24in

: SA Leveler 55 Barrel : HR6.8 Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.40lb Damage range +0.26in

: HR6.8 Barrel Optic : SZ Recharge-DX

: SZ Recharge-DX Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.65oz Aiming idle stability +0.30in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

2) SO-14

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

SO-14 is a personal favorite and we believe it has gone under many player’s radars for the last few seasons. Now, the most recent Season 6 has even buffed this weapon at all ranges. The SO-14 is incredibly close to the top spot on this list, sporting incredibly high damage, good handling, and almost perfect accuracy. With either fully automatic or even semi-automatic, the SO-14 shreds through the health of enemy squads in one single magazine.

The following attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Tempus GH50 Recoil stabilization +0.67oz Recoil control +0.24in

: Tempus GH50 Barrel : 22″ Boremaster Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.44lb Damage range +0.30in

: 22″ Boremaster Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.59oz Aiming idle stability +0.26in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

1) LACHMANN-762

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

I wanted to place the SO-14 at the top of this list, but one change in the Season 6 patch notes made that an impossibility. Activision has decided to buff the single best-performing BR from last season, dousing all hopes of a new battle rifle taking the top spot. With damage increases at all ranges and nerfs to the Cronen Squall, the Lachmann-762 has complete dominance over the BR category.

With the ability to out-kill most assault rifles, the best battle rifle, and with no other weapon type even close to its strengths, the Lachmann-762 is a favorite to be the best in all of Warzone 2. You’ll find the usual attachments below, due to the science of gunsmithing to be almost entirely figured out. The FTAC Ripper is the single best underbarrel and the maximum amount of ammo in one magazine is a must-have for the high-health operators in Warzone.

The best attachments and tuning are as follows:

Muzzle : Tempus GH50 Recoil stabilization +0.67oz Recoil control +0.24in

: Tempus GH50 Barrel : Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Recoil steadiness +0.40lb Damage range +0.31in

: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 Recoil stabilization +0.59oz Aiming idle stability +0.26in

: FTAC Ripper 56 Magazine: 50 Round Drum

Those are the best BRs in Warzone Season 6, ranked. For everything else CoD, Warzone, and DMZ, including that mysterious haunting event, stay with us at Twinfinite and give the related content below a deep dive!