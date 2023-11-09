When Does Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 Come Out? Answered

After years of breathless anticipation, a sequel for Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai has officially been confirmed. Now that fans of this supernatural romantic series know that a sequel is happening, the next question is how long do they have to wait to see it.

Here is everything you need to know about when Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 comes out.

At the moment, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 doesn’t have a specific release date or window. Unlike many other manga products that receive anime adaptations, the Rascal Does Not Dream stories are published as light novels, with new additions arriving anywhere between six months to several years.

Due to this, the content takes longer to consolidate than would be the case for a manga that is issued as part of a weekly publication. To bridge the gap between seasons, there have been several movies, each with their own unique titles (in line with the franchise’s conventions).

2019 saw the release of Rascal Does Not Dream of a Dreaming Girl, which focused on volumes six and seven of the light novel (season one of the anime covered the first five volumes). A second film, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out, was released in June of this year, based on voume eight. Rascal Does Not Dream of a Knapsack Kid, which covers volume nine, is set to premiere in Japan this December.

Considering that there are currently 13 volumes in total, with the most recent published in June 2023, there would likely be a further wait for additional material to accomodate an entire season. This would place the most optimistic estimate at late 2024, though mid-2025 would be more realistic.

Once we hear of anything to the contrary, we will of course update this article accordingly.

