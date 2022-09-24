Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 Revealed Via Trailer; Will Cover 8th & 9th Novels

Today, during the Aniplex livestream event, it was revealed that Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Season 2 is officially happening. This news came by way of a trailer, which fans had been highly anticipating ever since it was teased earlier this week that a special stream would be taking place.

While details are still spare, we do at least know it’ll be adapting the 8th and 9th novels, and that this is the first bit of content that has been adapted for the series since 2019. You can check out the official trailer for yourself down below.

Crunchyroll is streaming the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai TV anime in subbed and dubbed (only German) format. Anyone that hasn’t seen it and is looking for a little more context can check out the official description below.

Puberty syndrome – Abnormal experiences rumored on the internet to be caused by sensitivity and instability during adolescence. This year, Sakuta Azusagawa, a second-year student at a high school near Enoshima, meets several girls that are experiencing this “puberty syndrome.” For instance, he meets a wild bunny girl in the library. She turns out to be an actress on hiatus, Mai Sakurajima, who is also his senior at the school. For some reason, no one else can see this enchanting girl. How did she become invisible…?

For more details on the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai sequel anime be sure to check back to Twinfinite, as more details will be confirmed later today.