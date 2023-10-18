Is All Might Dead in My Hero Academia? Answered (Spoilers)

My Hero Academia’s recent manga chapters continued the development of the gruesome fight between All For One and All Might. However, with this fight having such high stakes, it creates the danger of beloved characters being lost for good along the way. If you’ve been following along with the story, then you may have some concerns for All Might, following this encounter. Don’t worry, though; we’ve got all the information you’ll need to answer your burning questions and fears, so follow along below.

All Might’s Fate in My Hero Academia Explained

While the beloved All Might has not yet passed away in My Hero Academia, he is currently at huge risk of losing his life in the fight against All For One, while the entire world witnesses these events through live broadcasts.

Since Chapter 396, All Might has been in a brutal battle against All For One, utilizing a unique Hero Suit support item that allows him to imitate the abilities of Class 1-A’s various Quirks. This was to help put him on more of an even playing field in comparison to All For One, who has numerous Quirks up his sleeve and slow down the villain enough to cause his body to start deteriorating, due to the effects of an earlier fight against other heroes.

During this fight, All Might was forced to initiate a suicidal attack against All For One through an imitation of Bakugo’s Explosion Quirk. Unfortunately, this attack was unsuccessful, with AFO then paralyzing All Might with the use of the Blood Curdle Quirk which he had very recently acquired by killing Stain and taking it as an addition to his collection.

Image Source: Viz Media

With All Might in such a vulnerable state, he’s now at heavy risk of dying at the hand of All For One, unless Bakugo can manage to fend off All For One and save him while Deku takes on Tomura Shigaraki.

That’s everything you need to know about whether All Might is dead in My Hero Academia. If you’re having a tricky time waiting patiently for the next anime season of My Hero Academia, why not check out our list of 15 similar shows? This way you may find an additional anime or two to keep you occupied until new episodes release.