15 Anime Like My Hero Academia if You’re Looking For Something Similar

If you’ve binged your way through all of My Hero Academia’s current episodes and are looking for something similar to fill the void, we’ve got you covered. From emotional underdog hero stories to shows centered around superpowers, here are fifteen great shows similar to My Hero Academia, in no particular order.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Following the exploits of Edward and Alphonse Elric as they search for a way to regain what they lost in an alchemical experiment gone wrong, the story of Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhoo takes them to the corners of the world and back, pitting them against cosmically powered villains on more than one occasion. High octane fight scenes, enthralling visuals and fun characters are abound in this show, and the hours will fly by as you tear through this modern classic. It’s certainly one of the best anime like My Hero Academia, so this one is well worth the watch.

One Piece

A juggernaut within the world of Shonen anime, the pirate adventure series One Piece laid the groundwork for many of the elements My Hero Academia prides itself on. A lovable cast of characters with a variety of powers and personalities? Check. Story arcs that will make you tear up one moment and then jump for joy the next? Check. A unique art style which helps the series stand out among the rest? Check.

That said, the series does come with the catch of being several hundred episodes long and counting, having started back before the turn of the century. All the same, it’s a literal legend in the making and more than worthy of being seen at least once should you have the drive and the time.

Naruto

Another long-running pillar of shonen anime, Naruto captures the same emotional highs of seeing an underdog succeed as Deku’s adventures in My Hero Academia. Following the titular character as he strives to become Hokage, viewers get to watch as he grows and changes over time, taking on any and all challenges that come his way with a smile.

No matter the threat, he’s always willing to work hard and find a new power capable of putting the arc’s villain to the floor, and it only becomes more and more fun to watch as the series moves into its sequels Naruto Shippuden and Boruto. If you have the time and access to a list of which episodes are canon, you can’t go wrong with this Shonen classic as one of the best anime like My Hero Academia.

Hajime No Ippo

In the world of boxing, only the best of the best can reign supreme. To this end, protagonist Makunouchi Ippo and his friends train to push themselves past their limits for glory, admiration and the chance to achieve their dreams. Released sporadically over the past few years, each season of Hajime No Ippo has been better than the last with intense fights and impactful character growth.

All the while Ippo, the eternal underdog, does his best to become better and rise to the occasion, inspiring those around him as he does. Even if you aren’t a fan of sports, this series will easily grab your attention and refuse to let go until the final bell rings, making this one of the better anime like My Hero Academia.

Black Clover

Set in a fantasy world where magic dictates everything, Black Clover’s protagonist, Asta, is a boy born without magical ability who seeks to become the Wizard King and create a world where all are treated equally, regardless of magical ability. To that end, he joins the Black Bull magic knight brigade and sets out to defend the kingdom, battling with wizards who hold their own dreams of grandeur and power. While it can lean farther into intensity with its character personalities than other shows, its art and fight scenes are marvelous and well worth the price of admission.

Fairy Tail

When the young mage Lucy Heartfilia sets out to live a life of adventure, she soon finds herself drawn into the hijinks of Natsu and his friends at the Fairy Tail Guild. The eternal troublemakers of the magical world, the group always finds a way into the center of evil plans and conspiracies just long enough to stop them, resulting in a string of adventures and battles alongside friends and compatriots. Filled with a cast of odd characters and dramatic clashes between different magical abilities, there’s plenty to dig into with this show.

Dragon Ball

Following the exploits of Goku and his friends, the series goes anywhere and everywhere you can think of, pitting its heroes in fights the whole way through. Like most long-running shows, jumping in can be intimidating – Between the original series, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball Super, it can clock in at many hundreds of episodes.

However, in exchange, those who do are treated to the tale of how a legendary warrior came to be who he was, along with the world-shattering fights he found himself in along the way. Fans looking for anime like My Hero Academia, if they have somehow missed Dragon Ball, should check it out.

Gurren Lagann

Dreaming of a life on the surface, Simon and his brother Kamina burst through the ceiling of their underground home with the help of a long-dormant drill-equipped robot head. From there, they gather followers to stage a rebellion against the ruling Beastmen, piloting mechs with the power of their manliness and fighting spirit.

As ridiculous as the premise is, one can’t help but fall in love with the over-the-top characters and their ambitions. Much like with All Might and Deku, viewers will find themselves ensnared by the heroes’ passions and cheering as the action rockets past the stratosphere into insanity, making this one of the best shows for fans of MHA.

Hunter X Hunter

Following Gon, Killua, and friends from their initiation into the Hunter Association, Hunter x Hunter treats viewers to a story and characters ripe with growth, development, and utterly satisfying fight scenes between cunning and determined adversaries.

Every victory, from Gon learning about his Nen abilities to Killua saving him once they go out of control, is uplifting and worth every minute spent watching them get to that point. Even with over one hundred episodes to enjoy, it’ll feel like you can never get enough of this amazing show, with a charm to the story and characters that reminds fans of My Hero Academia.

One Punch Man

In a world of superheroes, Saitama stands above the rest with the ability to end any fight in one punch. While that may be great for the world, it’s left him hopelessly bored with no opponents left for him to cut loose with, resulting in his lackadaisical approach to the world ending threats and life in general.

More comedy-oriented than other entries in this list, One Punch Man still stands as one of the best shows to be released in modern anime, especially if you’re looking for anime like My Hero Academia. From the cataclysmic brawls with space invaders to the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it bouts with assassins, the show pokes fun at overpowered superheroes to great effect.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles

Mashel: Magic and Muscles tells the story of protagonist Mash Burnedead, a boy who was born into a world where one’s position within society is determined by their power and skill level with magic. Unfortunately, Mash was born without a single ounce of magical power within himself.

Standing headstrong against the odds that have been thrown at him, Mash is still determined to become a Divine Visionary and live a peaceful life with his adoptive father, so he enrolls in Magic School. To make up for his lack of powers, Mash is determined to work hard on his strength and prove to everyone that muscles can beat magic.

Soul Eater

In this Halloweenish world, some humans can shapeshift into physical weapons. These Weapons are paired up with another individual to wield them, known as a Meister. Soul Eater focuses on the story of Meister Maka Albarn and her partner Weapon, Soul Evans, as they attend Death Weapon Meister Academy as students.

As students of the Academy, Maka, Soul, and their friends must complete their studies as well as embark on adventures and missions to gather the souls of ninety-nine evil, corrupted humans, and one soul of a Witch. In doing so, they will achieve the highest ranks at the DWMA, granting Soul the ability to become a Death Weapon. There’s a great balance of intense fight scenes and classroom shenanigans to enjoy in Soul Eater, so be sure to check this one out.

Fire Force

In this show, a bizarre phenomenon known as Spontaneous Human Combustion exists, causing humans to turn into living fire monsters labeled Infernals. Later generations of this phenomenon maintain their human form while adapting Pyrokinetic abilities, many of which use their abilities to serve the Fire Force, and fight back against the threat of Infernals on humanity.

Much like Deku’s dream to become a Pro Hero, Fire Force’s protagonist, Shinra, is a boy who joins the Fire Force with dreams of being a Hero. Shinra is a third-generation Pyrokinetic with the ability to ignite his feet at will. However, despite having big dreams, he’s still troubled by the tragic event of a house fire during his childhood, which was responsible for the deaths of his mother and brother. Upon joining the Fire Force, Shinra begins to learn that this fire was a cover for the abduction of his brother by members of the White Clad, a mysterious doomsday cult.

Little Witch Academia

Little Witch Academia doesn’t just share a similar name to My Hero Academia – as it turns out, the two anime shows also share a lot of resemblances through the plot and characters. In Little Witch Academia, Akko Kagari finds herself inspired by a witch named Shiny Chariot and enrolls herself at Luna Nova Magical Academy with dreams of becoming a witch herself, despite a lack of magical abilities.

However, much like how Deku finds success through his new power with One For All, Akko stumbles across a magical relic of power left behind by her idol, Chariot. This relic, titled the Shiny Rod, unlocks new potential for Akko and enables her to pursue her dreams.

Jujutsu Kaisen

What is it with anime protagonists and consuming objects that should not be edible in any circumstances? While Deku had to eat All Might’s hair, he sure got off light compared to Jujutsu Kaisen’s protagonist, Yuji Itadori, who swallowed the cursed finger Talisman of an evil spirit named Sukuna.

After this bizarre event, Yuji finds himself sharing his body with the spirit of Sukuna as a host and gains power as a result. Because of this, he is recruited into Jujutsu High School, where he must learn to control his powers and help the other Sorcerers remove the curse of Sukuna, once and for all.