Is Stain Dead in My Hero Academia? Answered (Spoilers)

Following the latest development of My Hero Academia’s manga chapters, readers bear witness to an absolutely brutal fight between All For One and All Might, with Killer Stain making a surprise appearance to aid the latter. If you’ve followed along, you’ve likely got some concerns in regards to Stain, but don’t worry; we’ve got you covered. Follow along below for everything you need to know about Stain’s involvement in this fight and if it has resulted in the loss of his life. However, be warned: this information will contain spoilers for My Hero Academia Chapters 400-403.

Stain’s Fate in My Hero Academia Explained

Unfortunately for fans of the Hero Killer: Stain, while there is yet to be a confirmation as we have not seen a body, things are looking very grim, with evidence strongly pointing towards him being dead.

During All Might’s fierce battle against All For One, Stain made a surprise appearance, aiding his idol with intentions to help him gain the upper hand against All For One and defeat the treacherous villain. He managed to do this by utilizing his Blood Curdle Quirk, ingesting some of All For One’s blood from some nearby debris to paralyze him, creating an opening for All Might to land a potentially devastating hit.

However, this advantage did not last long for All Might and Stain, as All For One uses a combination of his Bloodlet Quirk to expel his blood from his body, followed by his Antigen Swap Quirk to change his blood type, therefore bypassing the paralysis Stain has inflicted on him.

Stain then suffers a brutal attack at the hand of All For One, who crushes his body and throws him through several buildings. All For One then appears and announces that he’ll be taking Stain’s Quirk, with the latter stretching his arms out in the hope that All Might will live on and eventually triumph in his battle against AFO.

Image Source: Viz Media

Unfortunately, this is the last that we see of Stain. Keeping in mind how badly he was injured paired with the known information that All For One now has his quirk, all evidence thus far points toward him being truly dead and gone.

