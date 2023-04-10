What’s New in Ghostwire: Tokyo’s Spider’s Thread Update? Everything You Need to Know

Image via Bethesda Softworks

With the release of Ghostwire: Tokyo on the Xbox’s Game Pass platform on April 12, Tango Gameworks is also bringing an all-new update to the game filled with new features. Here’s everything to know going into the Spider’s Thread update for Ghostwire: Tokyo.

New Areas and Locations to Explore

Image via Bethesda Softworks

One of the main additions coming to the game is going to be an expansion on the story through extended cutscenes, new missions and new locations to explore. One of the new locations that has been teased is the Middle School which has an eerie reminiscence to the school in Phasmophobia, sure to unease and terrify players. If things do get to be a bit too much, Tango Gameworks has also added a “Reduced Horror Effects” setting to the game that will replace some of the scarier effects with SHIIBUYA HACHI stickers instead.

Ghostwire: Tokyo will be getting two new side missions to encourage exploration of this new area, “Fear for the Children” and “Spirits in the Modern Age.” These will serve as all-new ghostly mysteries to solve while trying to keep calm and explore what there is to see in this new, creepy location.

A New Game Mode

Image via Bethesda Softworks

Tango Gameworks added a brand-new game mode to Ghostwire: Tokyo, sharing the name with the update itself. The Spider’s Thread will act as a roguelite challenge mode, where players must fight through a 30-stage course that sends them all the way back to the beginning upon losing. These 30 stages are randomly selected out of 120 new challenges designed just for the update so that the mode doesn’t become repetitive after a few runs. This game mode will be separate from the main story of the game, and will serve as an opportunity to hone the new abilities and master combat.

New Skills and Abilities

Image via Bethesda Softworks YouTube

Also coming to the game are new abilities in combat that should prove useful while fighting ghostly enemies. The Perfect Guard Counter Attack will make it easier to strike back at foes after a successful block, and the Quick dodge should make for simple, fast escapes from combat situations that might be getting a little dicey. There will also be new elemental attacks called Charged Rush, which will be most helpful in close-combat encounters.

New Enemy Ghost Types

Image via Bethesda Softworks YouTube

Arriving with the goal of testing those fancy new skills and abilities, there will also be some new enemy types coming in the Spider’s Thread update. There will be the “Retribution,” that will swim through the floor and make it very difficult to hit, the “Silent Gaze,” which will be invisible and the “Sanguine Dancer,” which appears to have more arms than it knows what to do with. These fresh enemies, mixed with the new areas and expanded story content should bring a solid refresh to Ghostwire: Tokyo’s gameplay.

Image via Bethesda Softworks

The photo mode in the game will also be getting a remodel in the new update, adding not only changes that will affect photos, but that will affect gameplay as well. There will be graffiti throughout the city that, when found, will unlock stamps to put in photos and figures to use in the new “Capsule Machines” activity. This should allow players to take full advantage of the city and get a little more creative with some of the pictures they take.

With all the new and exciting features coming with the update, Tango Gameworks is set up for success when the game releases on Xbox Game Pass on April 12. For now, those are all the main changes coming to Ghostwire: Tokyo with the Spider’s Thread update.

