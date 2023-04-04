The Last of Us Part 1’s Latest Patch May Cure Its Infectious PC Port

Image Source: Naughty Dog

The initial launch of The Last of Us Part 1 was met with overwhelming criticism, as players noted its many bugs and glitches. While some encountered an oddly bushy-eyebrowed Joel, others became frustrated with its meager FPS rate, despite being an “enhanced” remake of the original.

Fortunately, players may finally get the performance they deserve, thanks to the recent surge in hotfixes from Naughty Dog. The latest patch for PC users addresses issues with the UI/UX and the odd character behavior that several fans have come across throughout the story.

A new hotfix is now live for The Last of Us Part I for PC, including UI/UX improvements and more.



Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/vOk7DCdYvm — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 4, 2023

Those who use the NVIDIA 30-series graphics cards are instructed to update the GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.58 due to random gameplay crashes. Currently, The Last of Us Part 1 is not ready for Steam Deck functionality, but the team is working on its verification with the platform.

You can expect other hotfixes while playing the game, such as a resolution to corrupted HUD performances, game launch crashes, and memory errors. Yet, one problem that was not addressed is the issue with mouse controls that cause camera jitters for some players. The team hopes to fix this concern with another patch and has promised to update the community shortly.

Previous updates have helped with stability and bug problems, where Naughty Dog has conducted crash diagnostics to get a clearer picture of The Last of Us’ broken PC port. However, many fans believe the developers should focus on more pressing issues with its disastrous shaders and laggy performances.

Dude we need a Fix for the SHADERS loading !! This should be the Focus Man !!! — Liquid Channel (@liquid_channel) April 4, 2023

Only time will tell if the hotfixes will resolve the many problems of The Last of Us Part 1. But, hopefully, the next phase of patches can ultimately make the experience more enjoyable.

