Top 10 Best The Last of Us Memes, From Apocolypse Logic to Mandalorian Joel

The Last of Us has been a blockbuster title for both video games via the PS4 and also for streaming networks via HBO. This franchise looks like it’s going to stick around until the end, so it’s only right that the interwebs community has their fun and memes begin popping up all over the place. To help you all have a fun day, we’ve put together the top 10 best The Last of Us Memes to put a smile on your face. These memes cover the video game and HBO series, and sometimes it even gets meta.

Pascal is the leading series actor of the moment, and in the limelight, but that’s a good thing. Being able to crossover between the Star Wars universe and back to earth for the Last of Us will keep Pedro busy for the foreseeable future.

As great as the game was for many fans, there are still some logical issues to poke fun at. This critical joke became so popular that Naughty Dog Studios made sure to include a swimming function for Ellie in The Last of Us II.

This one is a funny truth seen in many movies over the years since the actors and actresses need to look attractive to audiences. What makes this more hilarious is how this trend continued with video games where it’s 3D CGI models instead of real people.

After completing The Last of Us video game, fans demanded a sequel ASAP. The wait was so long that many memes and jokes had a steady influx until Naughty Dog finally responded and gave the fans what they wanted, kind of.

No form of entertainment is without its critics and criticisms, and this joke definitely makes sense. Regardless of what perspective you’re coming from, Joel definitely needs to show a bit more variety in his facial expressions. After all, he is human, right?

Another deserved logical critique, players wondered why it was impossible for Joel to simply take the first knife he came across from the myriad of different homes and locations he explored. It would have made things a lot easier that’s for sure. Chalk this one up to being a developer’s gameplay restriction more so than a logical one. Hopefully.

No matter what you think of the Last of Us video game, if you’re a gamer, you owe it to yourself to at least give it a try. And for more than 20 minutes. Come on now.

Whenever a video game is adapted into a movie or show, fans always worry about how the producers might ruin the property due to a lack of understanding of the source material. And rightfully so. Depending on how accurate this HBO showrunner quote is, it’s amazing that the Last of Us live-action series didn’t turn out horribly.

One last logical meme shows just how much a video game differs from a movie. When playing a game, in most cases, you can take your sweet time to fully explore an area to make sure you get all the items, seek out hidden secrets, etc. But in a movie narrative, the heroes would have to get moving to prevent the audience from getting bored out of their minds.

This last meme makes fun with meta-commentary on the roles that Pedro has risen to prominence with. In a way, he does the same thing in both stories; protecting a young survivor. But hey, there’s nothing wrong with that. All we need now is Pedro playing the role of Nathan Drake protecting Elena Fisher. That would be super meta.

That rounds out our top 10 best The Last of Us Memes, but don’t worry, there’s always more fun in the pipeline. You should also check out our previous Last of Us meme post for more laughs. If you enjoyed this post, make sure to let us know, that way, this won’t be the last…

