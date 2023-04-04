Mouse Ashley Is the Cute New Resident Evil 4 Remake Trend of the Week

Image Credit: TodTheWizard on Twitter

Although the internet is infamous for ruining many things, like creating lewd art based on wholesome characters, the exact opposite has occurred this week. The Resident Evil community has decided to turn Ashley Graham into a mouse and have created fanart based on this concept.

Why? I’m not quite sure, but perhaps because it is simply cute. The young woman certainly has the right temperament to become a mouse by having a rather timid personality. Ashley often hides behind Leon when confronted with various horrifying enemies attempting to kidnap her, which is an understandable reaction considering she has no fighting capabilities.

Twitter users have named their new creation Moushley, and some artists have even turned Leon into a cat while also appropriately calling him Cateon. It certainly creates an interesting dynamic between the two characters. One can easily imagine how the two animals act during their adventure in the remote Spanish village, with Moushley hiding inside a cabinet while Cateon bites and scratches his enemies into submission.

Capcom even acknowledged this new trend by posting a short tweet containing the mouse and cheese emojis, which received over 20,000 likes. I don’t know how long Moushley and Cateon will continue. It may sadly disappear like countless trending memes on the internet, but it could become a long-running joke in the community that many remember fondly, like Chris‘s boulder punch.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

