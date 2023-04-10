How to Craft a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Eggstravaganza event brought many new quests to the game, one of which is Wall-E’s Blooming and Blossoming daily quest where players are tasked with gathering flowers for the cutest robot around the valley. If you’re unsure of which flowers are needed to complete the quest, here’s how you can easily craft the pretty flower basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Crafting a Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While it might seem like any random flowers should work for the flower basket, there are actually three specific types that players need. Overall, there are only four items required for the pretty flower basket, which are all listed down below:

Red Falling Penstemon

White & Pink Falling Penstemon

Dandelion

Fiber

To craft the basket, bring all of the materials to a crafting table and look for the item under the functional items tab. It should have a small icon of Wall-E right above the basket.

If you’re unsure of where to find these flowers, or how to craft fiber, continue reading down below.

Where To Find Materials For A Pretty Flower Basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley

All of the items for the pretty flower basket are relatively easy to find and all of the flowers can be gathered in one area, but it might take a while for each one to spawn.

All three of the flowers required for the pretty flower basket can be found in the plaza. It might take a while to find them, but make sure to pick up all of the flowers you find so that they can respawn faster. Fiber: To craft fiber, you must collect seaweed by fishing. The only way to fish fiber is by avoiding the colored ripple spots and aiming directly into a plain body of water. After collecting seaweed, bring it to the crafting table and the recipe for Fiber should be available to you under the refined material tab.

After crafting the basket, return to Wall-E to complete the quest.

That’s how to make the pretty flower basket in Disney Dreamlight Valley. There are so many more items to be crafted and recipes to be made, such as vanilla ice cream and the bug platter. For even more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out the related links below.

