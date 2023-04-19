How to Complete Untraceable Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Activision

Warzone 2’s DMZ mode received hefty updates with Season 3, including a host of new missions, objectives and content. The Untraceable mission is one of these, the Tier 2 Story Mission for the Legion Faction and one that requires players to complete three tasks. Here’s everything you need to know to complete the Untraceable Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Untraceable DMZ Mission in Warzone 2

Unlocking the Mission

Because it is a Tier 2 Story Mission in the Legion Faction, it’s not unlocked for players inexperienced in the world of DMZ.

Specifically, players need to have unlocked the Legion Faction by completing the Stronghold Reacquisition Mission and then completing five of the six missions within Legion.

All Untraceable Mission Tasks

Where other missions, like Dealmaker, require players to trade backpacks and find items, Untraceable is an assassination task to be carried out in Al Mazrah. There are three total tasks for players to complete, centered around this execution:

Take a weapon from the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop

Assassinate the Chemist

Return the weapon to the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop

Taking a Weapon from Sattiq Caves Dead Drop

The first and last task require players to visit the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop, like a few other DMZ missions. This is located just to the north of the main Sattiq Caves POI, to the east of the main stronghold in the region.

Once players have found their way to the specific location, they should look out for a white dumpster that signals the location of the Dead Drop itself. This is pushed up against a cliff wall and guarded by AI, so take some weapons and gear to vanquish these opponents and access the Dead Drop.

Opening the dumpster will present players with a SP-X 80 sniper rifle, the weapon they should complete the assassination with.

Assassinating the Chemist

Finding the Chemist is the next step in the Untraceable mission. This involves looking for a yellow circle on the minimap with a purple symbol inside – signalling the Radiation Zone where the Chemist can be found.

The Chemist themselves is a figure in a yellow hazmat suit who, despite being fully armored, can be taken out in a few simple shots with the SP-X sniper that was acquired via the Dead Drop.

Note that killing the Chemist does not complete the Untraceable mission. Players must return to the Sattiq Caves Dead Drop and re-deposit the SP-X 80 into the dumpster to complete the mission and earn its rewards.

Untraceable Mission Rewards in DMZ

Like other DMZ missions in Warzone 2, there’s some solid rewards for completing the Untraceable Story Mission.

Players will earn the After the Fight Calling Card and 7,500 XP for completing the Untraceable mission.

That’s everything you need to know to complete the Untraceable mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. For all the latest on DMZ and Warzone 2 as we approach Season 3 Reloaded, stay with us at Twinfinite.

