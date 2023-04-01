All Roblox Anime Adventures Codes (April 2023)
Get all your Anime Adventures freebies here!
Roblox is teeming with anime-inspired games, and Anime Adventures is one that is proving to be really popular right now. The tower defense experience pits players against waves upon waves of nasty enemies that you’ll have to defeat with special abilities and weaponry. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re likely seeking out the answer to one question: What are all the Anime Adventures codes in Roblox at the moment? With that in mind, let’s get started.
All Working Anime Adventures Codes in Roblox
Page updated April 1, 2023
Added a new code!
- VIGILANTE — Use code for 250 Gems (New)
- GOLDEN — Use code for 1k Gems
- SINS2 — Use code for 250 Gems
- SINS — Use code for 200 Gems
- UCHIHA — Use code for 250 Gems
All Expired Codes in Roblox Anime Adventures
The following are codes that have expired and are no longer working in Anime Adventures on Roblox:
- CLOUD — Use code for 250 Gems
- HERO — Use code for 250 Gems
- CHAINSAW—Redeem for 250 Gems
- NEWYEAR2023 — Use code for Gems
- PORTALFIX — Use code for 100 Gems
- CHRISTMAS2022 — Use code for 250 Gems
- GRAVITY — Use code for 250 Gems
- UPDATEHYPE — Use code for 250 Gems
- KARAKORA2 — Use code for 300 Gems
- KARAKORA — Use code for 500 Gems
- FictioNTheFirst — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- SubToKelvingts — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- TOADBOIGAMING — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- KingLuffy — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- subtosnowrbx — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- noclypso — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- SubToBlamspot – Redeem this code for a Summon Ticket
- Cxrsed — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- subtomaokuma — Use code for a Summon Ticket
- CLOVER2 — Use code for 250 Gems
- CLOVER — Use code for 500 Gems
- HALLOWEEN — Use code for 250 Gems and 500 Candies
- CURSE2 — Use code for 250 Gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 — Use code for 250 Gems
- CURSE — Use code for 350 Gems
- FAIRY2 — Use code for 250 Gems
- FAIRY — Use code for 250 Gems
- ANDROID — Use code for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin
- SERVERFIX — Use code for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold
- FIRSTRAIDS — Use code for free rewards
- DATAFIX — Use code for 200 Gems
- MARINEFORD — Use code for 250 Gems
- RELEASE — Use code for 50 Gems
- CHALLENGEFIX — Use code for 100 Gems
- GINYUFIX — Use code for 100 Gems
- SORRYFORSHUTDOWN — Use code for 200 Gems
- TWOMILLION — Use code for 400 Gems
- Hunter — Use code for 250 Gems
- QUESTFIX — Use code for Gems
- HOLLOW — Use code for Gems
- MUGENTRAIN — Use code for Gems
- GHOUL — Use code for 250 Gems
How to Redeem Codes in Anime Adventures on Roblox
Fortunately, redeeming codes in Anime Adventures is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps:
- Boot up Anime Adventures in Roblox.
- Head towards the ‘Codes’ section in the lobby, which is just left of spawn (as highlighted in the image below).
- Once you enter this, you’ll bring up a text box for you to enter a code.
- Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list above, hit Enter, and your freebies will be yours. You’re welcome!
So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query: What are all the Anime Adventures codes in Roblox? For more on Roblox, here’s a comprehensive list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, all My Hero Mania codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.
