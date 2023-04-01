All Roblox Anime Adventures Codes (April 2023)

Image Source: The Roblox Corporation

Roblox is teeming with anime-inspired games, and Anime Adventures is one that is proving to be really popular right now. The tower defense experience pits players against waves upon waves of nasty enemies that you’ll have to defeat with special abilities and weaponry. If you’ve arrived here, then you’re likely seeking out the answer to one question: What are all the Anime Adventures codes in Roblox at the moment? With that in mind, let’s get started.

All Working Anime Adventures Codes in Roblox

Page updated April 1, 2023 Added a new code!

VIGILANTE — Use code for 250 Gems (New)

— Use code for 250 Gems GOLDEN — Use code for 1k Gems

— Use code for 1k Gems SINS2 — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems SINS — Use code for 200 Gems

— Use code for 200 Gems UCHIHA — Use code for 250 Gems

All Expired Codes in Roblox Anime Adventures

The following are codes that have expired and are no longer working in Anime Adventures on Roblox:

CLOUD — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems HERO — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems CHAINSAW —Redeem for 250 Gems

—Redeem for 250 Gems NEWYEAR2023 — Use code for Gems

— Use code for Gems PORTALFIX — Use code for 100 Gems

— Use code for 100 Gems CHRISTMAS2022 — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems GRAVITY — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems UPDATEHYPE — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems KARAKORA2 — Use code for 300 Gems

— Use code for 300 Gems KARAKORA — Use code for 500 Gems

— Use code for 500 Gems FictioNTheFirst — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket SubToKelvingts — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket TOADBOIGAMING — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket KingLuffy — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket subtosnowrbx — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket noclypso — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket SubToBlamspot – Redeem this code for a Summon Ticket

– Redeem this code for a Summon Ticket Cxrsed — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket subtomaokuma — Use code for a Summon Ticket

— Use code for a Summon Ticket CLOVER2 — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems CLOVER — Use code for 500 Gems

— Use code for 500 Gems HALLOWEEN — Use code for 250 Gems and 500 Candies

— Use code for 250 Gems and 500 Candies CURSE2 — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems CURSE — Use code for 350 Gems

— Use code for 350 Gems FAIRY2 — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems FAIRY — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems ANDROID — Use code for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin

— Use code for a Limited Mecha Freezo Skin SERVERFIX — Use code for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold

— Use code for 250 Gems and 2500 Gold FIRSTRAIDS — Use code for free rewards

— Use code for free rewards DATAFIX — Use code for 200 Gems

— Use code for 200 Gems MARINEFORD — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems RELEASE — Use code for 50 Gems

— Use code for 50 Gems CHALLENGEFIX — Use code for 100 Gems

— Use code for 100 Gems GINYUFIX — Use code for 100 Gems

— Use code for 100 Gems SORRYFORSHUTDOWN — Use code for 200 Gems

— Use code for 200 Gems TWOMILLION — Use code for 400 Gems

— Use code for 400 Gems Hunter — Use code for 250 Gems

— Use code for 250 Gems QUESTFIX — Use code for Gems

— Use code for Gems HOLLOW — Use code for Gems

— Use code for Gems MUGENTRAIN — Use code for Gems

— Use code for Gems GHOUL — Use code for 250 Gems

How to Redeem Codes in Anime Adventures on Roblox

Fortunately, redeeming codes in Anime Adventures is pretty straightforward. Simply follow these steps:

Boot up Anime Adventures in Roblox.

Head towards the ‘Codes’ section in the lobby, which is just left of spawn (as highlighted in the image below).

Once you enter this, you’ll bring up a text box for you to enter a code.

Enter the code exactly as it appears on the list above, hit Enter, and your freebies will be yours. You’re welcome!

The Roblox Corporation via Twinfinite

So, that about wraps things up for now. We hope this helped to answer your query: What are all the Anime Adventures codes in Roblox? For more on Roblox, here’s a comprehensive list of all Adopt Me pet trade values, all Edward the Man-Eating Train codes, all Fruits Battlegrounds codes, all My Hero Mania codes, and how to get all the markers in Find the Markers.

