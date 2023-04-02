All Ingredient Combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event

Image Source: miHoYo

The Spices from the West event has made a delicious return to Genshin Impact, allowing players to test their cooking skills. Each recipe will help Nazafarin progress further with her research to create unique dishes for any hungry companion. Here’s everything you need to know about all the ingredient combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search event.

Genshin Impact Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event Ingredients

Travelers can unlock the Spices from the West: Northerly Search event by reaching Adventure Rank 20, as well as completing the A Teapot to Call Home and Idle Teapot Talk World Quests to obtain the Serenitea Pot. Once you’ve achieved those requirements, you can open the Events Overview section to begin the quest in Mondstadt. From there, players must enter their Serenitea Pot from their Gadget and go to the Events Overview page again to select ‘Event Details.’

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

In this section, you’ll see all the recipes for Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search event. However, the ingredients list will only unlock daily, so stay tuned for more items as time progresses.

Recipe Ingredients Cool and Sour-Sweet Valberry (Wilds & Stormbearer Mountains), Wolfhook (Wilds & Wolvendom), and Mint (Wilds) Rich Aroma Pepper, Onion, and Milk (all sold at general goods shops) Just Balanced Pinecone (Wilds), Snapdragon (Lakes and river banks), and Mint

Over the week, the other six recipes will be revealed, but you can still cook up some recipes for allies to earn Companionship EXP. All you have to do is utilize the spices you create with various dishes and invite them to bestow a meal, which can vary based on their preferences.

A minigame will trigger when players begin cooking up the ingredients, where they must time their actions at the right moment to insert the resources.

Image Source: miHoYo via Twinfinite

To add seasoning to the dishes, you can select the ‘Use Seasoning’ option while on the Spices From the West: Northerly Search page and give it to any character to boost up Companionship EXP.

Genshin Impact Spices from the West: Northerly Search Event Character Preferences

Since the latest Spices from the West storyline is based in the northern region, players can only make dishes with the spices from this primary area. Here are all the characters’ favorite meals that can help satisfy their hunger.

Meals Characters Calla Lily Seafood Soup Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu, Hu Tao Chicken-Mushroom Skewer Tighnari, Tartaglia, Bennett, Hu Tao Cold Cut Platter Chongyun, Kaeya, Mika, Qiqi, Rosaria, Fischl, Razor, Yun Jin, Ayato, Yelan, Bennett, Diluc, Thoma Crab, Ham & Veggie Bake Sayu, Sucrose, Dori, Keqing, Tartaglia, Xingqiu, Yanfei Fisherman’s Toast Jean, Layla, Shenhe, Yae Miko, Itto, Kokomi, Klee Fried Radish Balls Heizou, Collei, Dori Mint Jelly Sucrose, Xiao, Chongyun, Eula, Qiqi, Nahida, Raiden Shogun, Albedo, Itto, Gorou, Ayato, Nilou, Dehya, Yoimiya Mushroom Pizza Jean, Sayu, Ayaka, Shenhe, Tighnari, Yaoyao, Kujou Sara, Yae Miko, Candace, Thoma Mondstadt Grilled Fish Kazuha, Xiao, Diona, Kaeya, Mika, Collei, Beidou, Keqing, Razor, Yun Jin, Barbara, Xingqiu, Hu Tao, Klee Northern Smoked Chicken Faruzan, Venti, Chongyun, Kaeya, Ayaka, Mika, Qiqi, Yaoyao, Razor, Ningguang, Zhongli, Ayato, Yelan, Bennett, Thoma, Xiangling Radish Veggie Soup Ganyu, Lisa, Noelle, Kokomi Satisfying Salad Venti, Wanderer, Chongyun, Eula, Qiqi, Lisa, Noelle, Mona, Kokomi Steak Sayu, Mika, Rosaria, Alhaitham, Collei, Cyno, Kujou Sara, Razor, Yun Jin, Kokomi, Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Xinyan Sticky Honey Roast Sayu, Venti, Rosaria, Yaoyao, Beidou, Cyno, Kuki Shinobu, Razor, Yun Jin, Zhongli, Candace, Ayato, Tartaglia, Amber, Bennett, Diluc, Thoma, Xiangling, Xinyan Sunshine Sprat Kazuha, Heizou, Diona, Ayaka, Mika, Alhaitham, Dori, Keqing, Razor, Albedo, Ningguang, Barbara, Xingqiu, Bennett, Diluc, Hu Tao, Klee Tea Break Pancake Sucrose, Eula, Layla, Nahida, Dori, Lisa, Raiden Shogun, Albedo, Itto, Gorou, Noelle, Nilou, Dehya, Yoimiya

You can also give meals to Paimon, but keep in mind that this doesn’t boost up any Companionship EXP. If you aren’t sure how to interact with a character while inside the Serenitea Pot, you can place them via the hand icon and give them the meal instantly. Players can also learn more about them through their descriptions and voice memos, where they mention their dislikes and likes for food.

That does it for our guide on all the ingredient combinations in Genshin Impact’s Spices from the West: Northerly Search event. For more Version 3.5 content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including details about the latest patch notes.

Related Posts