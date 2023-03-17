What Do the Shazam 2 (Fury of the Gods) End Credit Scenes Mean? Explained

Image Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is the latest film in the DC Universe, one that shows how Shazam/Billy Batson and the rest of his family have adapted to having superpowers and defending Philadelphia from all kinds of criminals and accidents. Fans who have seen the film are wondering what do the Shazam 2 (Fury of the Gods) end credit scenes mean. Here’s everything you need to know.

Shazam 2 Fury of the Gods Credit Scenes Explained

The mid-credit scene shows two characters we’ve seen before in The Suicide Squad and in Peacemaker —Harcourt and Economos — who, under Amanda Waller’s orders, are offering Shazam a place on a superhero team. Billy gets excited when he hears the word Justice and accepts before discovering they want him for the Justice Society of America and not for the Justice League.

Shazam wants to be on the same Justice team as Super Woman. Instead, he’s offered a spot on the team that fans got to know during Black Adam. The team is led by Hawkman and, having lost Dr. Fate in that film, it makes sense they’re looking for a replacement.

This mid-credit scene could also mean that Shazam might be part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DC Universe, as both Harcourt and Economos have appeared in every Gunn DC project. This confirms that Shazam is part of that same universe.

The movie also has an end credits scene which is all about Dr. Sivana, the villain of Shazam! who has been rotting in a cell since the end of that film. As in the end credits from the first movie, Sivana is being visited by Mister Mind, a tiny, telepathic worm-like villain.

Sivana asks why Mister Mind hasn’t visited him sooner, to which the creature apologizes and explains he’s a tiny worm and moves very, very slowly. Sivana asks if now is finally the time for their villainous plan to start, and Mister Mind says yes, but that he has one more thing to do before they can begin. He then slowly leaves.

It’s a baffling scene, one that suggests that if there’s a Shazam 3, Mister Mind might be the villain our heroes face.

How Many End Credit Scenes Are There in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

There are two credit scenes in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. As mentioned before, one is about Shazam accepting being part of the Justice Society of America, and the other sees Dr. Sivana and Mister Mind having a conversation about their villainous future together.

Now that you know what do the Shazam 2 (Fury of the Gods) end credit scenes mean, you can look for more news and guides on the movie in Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

