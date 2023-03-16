Is Black Adam in Shazam 2? Answered

Image Source. DC Comics

Shazam! Fury of the Gods releases in theaters on March 17, 2023, bringing many of DC’s most powerful characters together in one place. With all the recent turmoil surrounding the cinematic universe, though, many fans might wonder if Dwayne Johnson’s character will be one of them. So here’s everything you need to know about whether Black Adam is in Shazam 2.

Is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Shazam! Fury of the Gods?

Although fans might want to see it, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Black Adam does not appear in Shazam 2. Black Adam grossed nearly 400 million at the box office while in theaters, but the newest hierarchy behind DC films does not look to showcase the all-mighty DC character in the near future.

Shazam 2 sets the Daughters of Atlas against Earth as they look to reclaim the powers from Shazam and his allies. Although Black Adam would make sense in this battle, given his love as a fight and history with the hero, the Rock won’t be showing up in any of the movies in DC’s immediate future.

This came following a slew of decisions made by DC’s new Head of the Studio, James Gunn. According to Indie Wire, Black Adam was one of the handful of heroes to fall victim to Gunn’s new direction and vision for the studio, though he noted that there may be a possibility for him to return down the line, though it seems unlikely given his recent statements about playing superheroes.

Shazam 2 stars Zachary Levi, returning as the title role, while the additional cast looks equally impressive. Shazam! Fury of the Gods will star Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, Grace Caroline Currey, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, Rachel Zegler, Ross Butler, D.J. Cotrona, Djimon Hounsou, and many others.

For now, that’s what we know about Black Adam not being in Shazam 2. For more movie content, follow any of the links below.

