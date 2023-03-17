What are Treasure Goblins In Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard

One of the most important aspects of the Diablo series is finding powerful loot. From rare weapons and armor to powerful sets, players are always seeking new gear to min/max their builds. There are indeed multiple ways to farm for items — of course, looting chests and killing bosses is a surefire way. However, there is a special type of creature that spawns rarely in Diablo 4, known as the Treasure Goblin. But what exactly does a Treasure Goblin do in Diablo 4?

What Is A Treasure Goblin In Diablo 4?

Image from Blizzard via Twinfinite

A Treasure Goblin has been a very fun type of creature in the Diablo series. These creatures are hunched over goblins that carry large sacks of loot. When a player encounters one of the Treasure Goblins, they will hear them laughing in the distance. After catching the tell-tale cackle, you will notice a Treasure Chest on the minimap.

Head towards the Treasure Chest and a Treasure Goblin will be revealed. However, upon attacking it, it will not just sit still and take the punishment. In fact, when attacked, it will run for its life — and to secure its loot. As the Treasure Goblin flees, you can follow it via a trail of dropped gold it leaves. Players must be quick in locating and defeating it however, because if they wait too long, the Treasure Goblin will open up a portal and escape.

Image from Blizzard via Twinfinite

Hunting down these goblins is definitely worth the hassle though, because not only will they drop tons of gold for your grubby little hands, but also crafting materials and rare items. With this in mind, players will want to keep their eyes peeled and slay any Treasure Goblins they find in Diablo 4.

For more tips and tricks for Diablo 4, including builds and walkthroughs, check out our guides section here.

Related Posts