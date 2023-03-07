The Last of Us Episode 8 Was the Most Viewed in the Series So Far

Image Source: HBO

The Last of Us was already one of the most successful video game franchises of the last decade before HBO decided to adapt it into a TV series. Now, it’s looking like the adaptation, created by Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckman (The Last of Us video game writer), might end up being an even bigger success story than the game.

According to Warner Bros. Discovery, its latest episode, When We Are in Need, was its most viewed ever, boasting an audience of 8.1 million. The premiere episode was seen by 4.7 million people, making this Sunday episode viewership a 74% increase since then.

Since its premiere, The Last of Us has been gaining viewers with almost every new episode, as 5.7 million viewers watched the second episode, and 6.4 million the third. All that led to episode 4, watched by 7.5 million viewers; an amount many didn’t think would be beat for the rest of the season.

There’s a big possibility next week’s chapter, the season finale Look for the Light, might make even bigger numbers than that, even if the episode will be released at the same time the 95th Academy Award Ceremony is being televised.

The Last of Us TV series adaptation already received an early second season renewal, and it’s being critically acclaimed for Pedro Pascal, and Bella Ramsey’s lead performances, and also for Nick Offerman, and Murray Bartlett’s guest starring performances. You can watch its first season finale on March 12, 2023, on HBO.

