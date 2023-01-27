HBO’s The Last of Us Has Already Been Renewed for Season 2

While it’s only had two episodes come out so far, HBO’s The Last of Us is already taking the world by storm. Fans and critics alike can’t stop raving about how good and faithful this video game adaptation is, with both episodes putting in impressive viewership numbers.

Well, it looks like HBO has seen those numbers and decided that they are all in on The Last of Us, as it was announced on Jan. 27, 2022, that a second season has already been confirmed. The news came by way of a tweet, which simply stated, “the journey continues.”

The journey continues.#TheLastofUs will return for another season on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/GdcL4Uhkfv — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 27, 2023

Unfortunately, the tweet didn’t really confirm what the contents of HBO’s The Last of Us Season 2 will be, so fans will just have to be a bit more patient in that department. Depending on how the first season ends, the sophomore iteration of the show could either continue the events of the first game or time-jump its way into The Last of Us Part II.

Currently, HBO’s The Last of Us has two episodes out, and the first season has a total of nine episodes. That means you’ll need to wait about two more months before you’ll really know what Season 2 has in store.

