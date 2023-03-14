Sims 4: How to Do Motherlode Cheat (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

Image Source: EA/Maxis Studios

Times are tough, and it can be hard to make a living. This is just as true in the realm of the Sims as it is in the real world, so any advantage you can get would surely prove a blessing. Today, consider yourself blessed, because we’re going to reveal how to do the Motherlode cheat in Sims 4 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Hallelujah.

How to Do Motherlode Cheat in Sims 4 on PC, PS4 & Xbox One

To enter any cheats at all in The Sims 4, players will first need to enter live mode for the family they want to use the money cheat for. Next, you need to open up the command line by pressing the following on each platform.

Platform Input PC Ctrl + Shift + C PS4 Press L1, L2, R1 and R2 together. Xbox One Press LB, LT, RB and RT together.

Once you’ve done this, simply enter “testing cheats on” on all platforms and press Enter on PC, or confirm it on PS4 and Xbox One.

After you’ve done this, press the above button combinations again and then simply enter “motherlode” into the command line and press Enter on PC and confirm it on Xbox One and PS4.

What Motherlode Does in Sims 4

Motherlode gives players 50,000 Simoleons for them to then spend however they wish with the family they had selected at the time.

The cheat can be used multiple times, too, meaning you’ll never run out of money to keep expanding your house and buying plenty of fancy furniture. The maximum amount of Simoleons you can hold at any time is 9,999,999.

All Sims 4 Money Cheats

Not quite so keen on providing your Sim with such a generous allowance? If you’re looking to give your Sims more or less cash than Motherlode’s 50,000 Simoleons, there are other Sims 4 money cheats you can use, which we’ve noted down below.

These are entered in the exact same way as Motherlode is that we’ve noted above, just type in the bolded cheats below to get the noted result.

kaching – Will give you 1,000 Simoleons.

– Will give you 1,000 Simoleons. rosebud – 1,000 again

– 1,000 again motherlode – 50,000

– 50,000 money [insert amount here without brackets] – Whatever amount you put in there will lead to that amount being your Sim family’s funds.

– Whatever amount you put in there will lead to that amount being your Sim family’s funds. sims.modify_funds -[enter amount] – Subtract that amount of money from your Sim’s account.

– Subtract that amount of money from your Sim’s account. households.force_bills_due – Will make bills be due right now.

That’s everything you need to know on how to do motherlode cheat in Sims 4 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. For more on The Sims 4, be sure to search for Twinfinite or check out more of our Sims 4 content below.

