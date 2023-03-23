New Star Wars Movies & Shows – Upcoming Star Wars Projects & Spin-Offs

Source: Lucasfilm

From the galactic film franchise to the ever-growing spin-off TV series, it’s certainly a good time to be a Star Wars fan as it continues to broaden with new characters and storylines. But, with so many rumors and speculations, it’s difficult to keep track of the series’ forthcoming projects. Luckily, we’re here to help by showing you all the upcoming Star Wars films and shows.

To celebrate the iconic May the 4th Be With You event, Young Jedi Adventures will release on this special day as the first series created specifically for a young audience around the ages of preschoolers and early grade schoolers. The animated story will follow a new class of Padawans as they unleash the powers of the Force during the High Republic era when the Jedi thrived in prosperity. Aside from the younglings, you can look forward to the return of Master Yoda, who passes on his teachings to the future generation.

After the first season’s success, Visions Volume 2’s next series of anthologies will also be launching on Star Wars Day. This installment features nine shorts from various countries to showcase different cultures within the universe. During Star Wars Celebration, Lucasfilm stated that the series would be collaborating with creative studios all around the globe, such as Japan, India, the UK, Ireland, Spain, Chile, France, South Africa, and the United States.

Each episode has already received titles, including Sith, In the Stars, the Spy Dancer, and the Bandits of Golak, expanding the beloved universe through compelling narratives and vibrant artwork.

Ahsoka has become a tremendously influential character in the Star Wars universe, including her roles in The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Rebels, and Tales of the Jedi. But now, the famous Jedi will finally get her very own show on Disney+.

Rosario Dawson will return for her exemplary role of Ahsoka with the executive producers, Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau. Even if there isn’t much information about the show, we’ll most likely see her continuing her mission to find General Admiral Thrawn, an evil military pawn of the Empire.

The next Star Wars TV show for Disney+, Skeleton Crew, will launch sometime around 2023, with notable actor Jude Law as the frontman. The story follows a group of kids on a coming-of-age journey with the creative minds of Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni. In recent news, the talented minds behind the award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once, also known as the “Daniels,” are set to guest direct an episode of the series after Jon Watts, co-creator of Skeleton Crew, brought the idea to them.

Another upcoming Star Wars show currently being developed is the Acolyte, a narrative that focuses on the dark side of the Force during the end phase of the High Republic Era. The co-creator of Russian Doll, Leslye Headland, will be the show’s writer and producer, currently set to have eight episodes. Several cast members have also been confirmed, such as Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae, Manny Jacinto, Carrie-Anne Moss, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and many more.

The creator of Andor, Tony Gilroy, has discussed the release of Season 2 in an interview with Deadline, where he mentions the plan for the next 12 episodes. Unlike the first installment, this narrative will span four years; therefore, fans can expect several time skips, from a few days to a year. Since this will be the show’s last season, Gilroy has stated that the final scene will segway into the events of Cassian Andor in the critically acclaimed Rogue One.

According to the official Star Wars website, A Droid Story will focus on the courageous journey of C-3PO and R2-D2 as they guide a new heroic character. The ILM and Lucasfilm Animation will lead this show, slated to have a 2025 release date. It isn’t entirely clear which time period the series will take place, whether it be during the Skywalker saga or the aftermath of it, yet we can expect to see some intriguing interactions between the droids as they have always done in Star Wars timeline.

Based on an interview with Total Film, the President of Lucasfilm, Kathleen Kennedy, has revealed an upcoming Taika Waititi Star Wars movie, which may establish the franchise’s next saga after the conclusion of the riveting Skywalker saga. Not only will Taika take on the role as the director, but rumors have indicated that he will also be starring in the film, according to Variety. Additionally, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, known for 1917 and Last Night in Soho, is seemingly still on board for the film’s screenplay.

According to Deadline, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will be directing a new Star Wars movie. While some believe Taika Waititi’s film is the next phase of the saga, some wonder if Sharmeen’s movie will take the lead on this instead as more information debuts. Currently, Damon Lindelof and Justin Britt-Gibson have stepped down as the screenwriters for the project, with Steven Knight taking their place, based on an exclusive report from Variety.

In an interview with SYFY, Shawn Levy confirmed that he has been working on a new Star Wars movie and is currently in the early development stage. He also explains how his goal with this film is to make a “visual spectacle and a healthy dose of wish fulfillment, levity, and big heart,” like many of his movies.

Similar to Ahsoka, Lando Calrissian will get his own standalone series on Disney+, bringing back Donald Glover as his character in Solo: A Star Wars Story. When Kathleen Kennedy was asked about an update for the show during a Cinema Blend interview, she stated, “You need to ask Donald. He’s the one that holds all the cards here.” So, we probably won’t expect to see the series anytime soon until Glover’s schedule clears up.

Longtime fans were overjoyed to see the return of the famous Boba Fett in the latest Disney+ series, especially with the surprise cameos of other notable characters. Although there isn’t much confirmed for the show, a leak from Reddit user SomeBoredBoi displays a poster of a possible Season 2. Still, we’ll need to wait for future updates to see if this is true.

The director of the Wonder Woman franchise, Patty Jenkins, previously made plans for a new starfighter film called “Rogue Squadron” as an homage to her father, who was once a great fighter pilot. Although she was more than happy to combine her dad’s legacy with her love for the Star Wars franchise, there have been a few rumors about this movie’s cancelation. Unfortunately, the film is most likely canceled, but there haven’t been any official confirmations as of yet.

While the Rian Johnson trilogy has been in the works since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, there have been several reports of its cancelation due to conflicting time schedules. Rumors of its termination began when Kathleen Kennedy stated that the trilogy would be shelved until the director finishes his projects during an interview with Vanity Fair. However, Small Screen has received new information from inside sources, suggesting it has been axed.

The President of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, was previously attached to a new Star Wars project, yet there have been multiple speculations of its discontinuation, given his hectic schedule. According to Variety, the film has been “shelved” as his roadmap for the Marvel universe grows, tentatively solidifying its cancelation.

