Jon Bernthal Is Set to Punish the MCU Once Again

Jon Bernthal is allegedly set to return to the world of the MCU, thanks to Daredevil: Born Again, as the actor has now been seemingly pegged to portray the Punisher once again.

The news of Bernthal’s return is not too surprising, given that there have been a plethora of rumors that both he and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones will be in the Daredevil revival series at some point. It is definitely exciting though that fans’ dreams of one day seeing these Marvel Television show characters get to join the main MCU is coming true.

It is worth noting that this has not yet been officially confirmed by Marvel themselves, and these projects are constantly changing, so there is always a possibility that it will fall through. However, seeing as this is being covered by The Hollywood Reporter, it seems like fans can indeed expect Bernthal to appear.

To what extent The Punisher will be in Daredevil: Born Again remains to be seen, but seeing as there are set to be 18 episodes in the series, the writers need to find characters to fill that time, with Frank Castle being a perfect choice. Also, considering how this version of the character originated on the Daredevil show, which is currently streaming on Disney+, it makes perfect sense that Marvel would choose to reintroduce him on this show’s revival.

In more unfortunate news, it seems incredibly unlikely that Matt’s best friends, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen, and Elden Henson’s Foggy, will be returning to the series as they were apparently not listed on the show’s roll call. Now of course, this is not official confirmation that they are not back, but it is not looking good for those who were hoping that they would be born again alongside other Daredevil characters. Whether or not these roles will be recast is unknown at this point, though.

Daredevil: Born Again is currently slated for release on Disney+ in the Spring of 2024, although, seeing as how the MCU is in the process of changing a plethora of release dates, it may end up getting pushed back.

