A Key Actor Has Not Been Contacted to Be in Daredevil: Born Again

Netflix’s original Daredevil series is getting a revival, and actor Charlie Cox is finally making the jump to the MCU. We saw Matt Murdock show up in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as well as in Disney+’s recent She-Hulk series, and it’ll definitely be interesting to see how his character is developed further in the upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again.

We also know that co-star Vincent D’Onofrio will be joining him in the new series, but there’s another actor who’s yet to be contacted to be part of this revival.

Deborah Ann Woll played Karen Page in the Netflix series, and while she might’ve initially seemed like a side character in the first few episodes, she quickly developed to become a key part of the story. Aside from helping the lawyers with their cases, she was also one of Matt’s potential love interests.

Woll appeared on the Inside Of You podcast recently (via Variety), and mentioned that Marvel has yet to contact her. So as of right now, she is not part of the project. With the way things have developed between Matt Murdock and Jen Walters in She-Hulk, it’s possible that Marvel feels reintroducing past love interests could complicate the storyline. Nonetheless, it’d certainly be a disappointing revelation if that was the last we saw of Karen Page.

Woll expressed that sentiment as well, stating that she loved playing Karen and felt there was still more of her story left to tell.

Daredevil: Born Again doesn’t have a release date just yet.

