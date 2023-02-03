6 MCU Phase 5 Rumors, Ranked by the Likelihood of Them Happening

Image via Disney+ and Marvel Studios

February 2023 is a big month for the MCU as it is when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the first project of Phase 5, releases. Given that this is a comic book franchise, there are rumors swirling around involving many Phase 5 projects beyond even the third Ant-Man installment.

Of course, given the sheer volume of rumors, most end up being just hopes and speculation, though there are definitely the rumors that slip through the crack and turn out to be true. That being said, let’s take a look at six of the more prominent MCU Phase 5 rumors that have some credibility behind them and if they may, in fact, become a reality.

Warning: Possible spoiler alert below. Some, if not all, of these rumors, may be true, which would mean that these are spoilers, so keep that in mind before proceeding.

6. Quake Will Be in Secret Invasion – Likely

Image via Disney+ and Marvel Television

The first rumor on this list is one that has taken off quite a bit in the time leading up to Phase 5, which is that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s Quake will be in at least one episode of the Secret Invasion Disney+ series. Fans have been hopeful for a while now that Chloe Bennet’s Daisy Johnson would get another chance to be in the MCU, this time in a mainline project, which had only seemed like a pipe dream for as long as it was uttered.

Nevertheless, fans had hoped and hoped, and they seem to finally be getting their reward as Bennet has hinted that she is set to return in some project in the future, causing many to believe that Secret Invasion is the MCU installment in question. This is extremely reasonable as, given that the series is Nick Fury-centric, it would be an easy place to bring Quake into the mainline MCU, so there is quite a big possibility that Daisy Johnson will end up being in Secret Invasion.

Yet, there is an overall bigger chance that she will appear in at least one MCU project down the line.

5. Punisher & Jessica Jones Will Be in Daredevil: Born Again – Likely

Image via Marvel Television

Ever since the reveal that Charlie Cox’s Daredevil would be in the main MCU, fans of the Marvel Netflix series have been clamoring for the other Defenders to also return, namely Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. This hope for more characters to return was even furthered by the announcement that Daredevil would be getting his own series in Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to receive a whopping 18 episodes.

So, while the rumor that Jessica Jones and/or The Punisher will make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again does come a bit more from fan wishes, the rumor also comes from some sources hearing their names in the mix.

So, while the rumor that Jessica Jones and/or The Punisher will make an appearance in Daredevil: Born Again does come a bit more from fan wishes, the rumor also comes from some sources hearing their names in the mix.

Also, seeing as how the series has 18 episodes, it would be pretty weird not to feature some fun cameos in the series, as that demands a lot of content to be created. At the end of the day, one, if not both, of these characters do have a decent chance of making their way back into the MCU, at the very least through a Disney+ show.

4. Sentry & Songbird Will Be in Thunderbolts – Likely

Image via Asad Ayaz Twitter

There are two characters who are majorly rumored and requested to appear in the MCU’s Thunderbolts film, Sentry and Songbird. First off, Sentry has been theorized to appear in the MCU, possibly in Loki Season Two. At this point, it seems more likely that he would show up in Thunderbolts, possibly as an antagonist to the team of antiheroes, in whatever mission they would be sent on.

Some scoopers have even heard that Sentry may, in fact, be cast soon, meaning that this rumor has a great chance of being proven true. As for Songbird, unfortunately, this one seems a bit more unlikely than Sentry, even though, Songbird has a ton of history with the Thunderbolts team in the comics.

It would be weird for the character not to appear in the movie as she is probably their most signature member in the comics, which is perhaps what led to the rumor that she would make her MCU debut in the film. Many have theorized, though, that The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri, who was recently cast for the movie, will play the character, yet this remains unconfirmed, so fans will have to wait and see, as Songbird’s chances of being in the MCU are surprisingly still up in the air.

3. Wiccan & Wanda Will Be in Agatha: Coven of Chaos – Highly Likely

Image via Disney+ and Marvel Studios

A sequel series to WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos is rumored to feature both the major LGBTQ+ character Wiccan and his mother, Wanda Maximoff. This rumor stems from Marvel Studios’ casting of actor Joe Locke, as he not only looks like Wiccan, but his Heartstopper character also draws significant comparisons to that of Billy.

Wiccan being in Agatha: Coven of Chaos remains only a rumor, though, because Joe Locke’s character has not been confirmed, but it does make perfect sense for a character so heavily tied to Wanda to make an appearance in a WandaVision spinoff. It definitely seems like a distinct possibility that the powerful sorcerer will be involved in the story.

As for whether or not Wanda will herself appear in Agatha’s series, this is more of a fan request than anything that has concrete evidence to it. Nevertheless, it would be disappointing for the series that acts as a sequel to WandaVision not to include an actual appearance for Wanda, so there’s certainly merit to the idea that Wanda herself will make her return to the MCU in the series after her apparent death in Doctor Strange 2.

2. Ironheart Will Feature a Variety of Magical Characters – Highly Likely

Image via Disney+ and Marvel Studios

Ironheart, a character introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is getting her own Disney+ series sometime in the second half of 2023. The show is set to explore who the character is in the aftermath of the Black Panther sequel as she goes on to invent her own Iron Man suits, but one detail has fans pretty intrigued, which is that The Hood is set to be a significant character in the series.

Given that The Hood is much more aligned with the magical side of Marvel, it seems likely that Ironheart will have an emphasis on science vs. magic, which has led fans to theorize that more mystical characters could show up in the show. Who exactly these characters will remain mostly a mystery, though a major rumor circulating is that Mephisto, who has long been rumored to be joining the MCU, is indeed a character within the show.

We won’t spoil here who is heavily rumored as playing the character. Still, it is looking pretty certain that the show will include a variety of characters both on the science and magic side, with another character rumored to make an appearance being Agatha Harkness.

1. A New GotG Team Will Form in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Highly Likely

Image via Marvel Studios YouTube

It has been reiterated numerous times that since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is James Gunn’s final time working with the MCU, the team, as audiences know them, will forever be changed by the movie’s conclusion. Dave Bautista, in particular, has been pretty vocal about how this will be the final time MCU fans will get to see his Drax.

However, nothing that has been said thus far has really implied that this will be the last time audiences get to see the team in general, which has caused rumors to circulate that a new Guardians team will be formed sometime during the film’s final moments.

Now, what exactly this team will look like remains a debate and likely won’t be settled until the actual movie comes out. Still, it does seem pretty likely that the new version of the team will include Adam Warlock as the major Marvel Comics character is being introduced in Guardians 3.

As for whether or not this rumor has merit to it, the fact that Marvel Studios and Gunn have been careful about their wording, along with the fact that the Guardians of the Galaxy are a popular group in the MCU, it seems pretty likely that a new version of the team will be formed. Not to mention that, seeing as how audiences will be introduced to a new Avengers lineup in Phase 6, now seems like the perfect time for the MCU to test the waters by having a new Guardians team formed.

