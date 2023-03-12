Is Thirteen a Boy or Girl & How Old Are They in My Hero Academia? Answered

Image Source: Studio Bones

***My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 23 Spoilers***

Thirteen is a character in My Hero Academia known as the Space Hero, working as a staff member at U.A High and specializing in search-and-rescue-styled hero work. While their passion and bravery are undeniable, there remains some mystery to other aspects of the character. With a hero costume featuring a full-body design, there is some understandable confusion regarding the character’s appearance and gender under the helmet. Here’s everything you need to know about if Thirteen is a boy or girl in My Hero Academia.

Is 13 a Man or Woman in My Hero Academia? Answered



In My Hero Academia, Anan Kurose, also known as the Pro Hero, Thirteen, is a 29-year-old woman. Her gender and appearance have remained a mystery to fans for a significant duration of the story, mainly due to the design of her hero costume, which resembles a complete spacesuit in the theme of her Quirk, Black Hole.

Though her hero costume completely covers her face and body, Thirteen’s gender and appearance have been unmasked, confirming her as a female character. This moment occurred during the Paranormal Liberation War ark, where her helmet was cracked, revealing her face to excited fans for the very first time

