After 137 Episodes, My Hero Academia Finally Reveals This Character’s Face

Amid all of the bigger and more bombastic reveals taking place in the sixth season of the My Hero Academia anime, it’s likely fans might have missed a major character face reveal.

In episode 137 of the smash-hit Shonen series, the disaster relief hero Thirteen was finally shown without their helmet on. For those that have forgotten, she was originally introduced way back at the start of the series and has made sporadic appearances ever since. Every instance where she was featured saw her clad in a suit which obscured her appearance though, or was angled in a way where her face wasn’t visible.

This all changed during a brief scene in the latest episode. As most fans had likely already guessed based on their voice, they ended up being a cute anime girl, though her hair style does help make her stand out a bit more. The roots are a light blonde color, while the rest is a darker hue of blue or purple.

Though manga readers were privy to this reveal quite a while ago, it does still stand as the first instance where Thirteen’s face was shown in full color and animated. It likewise takes her out of the club of anime characters whose faces are always teased but never revealed, with Kakashi of Naruto being the most notable of the bunch.

We’ll have to see what other reveals are waiting in the last couple episodes of My Hero Academia’s sixth season, which can be streamed both subbed and dubbed through Crunchyroll. For more on the series, check out any of the many related articles down below.

