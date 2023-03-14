How to Watch the Fifty Shades of Grey Movies in Order

Image Source: Universal Pictures

The Fifty Shades of Grey story started as a steamy trilogy of books by E.L. James. The books got so many fans that a movie adaptation was the next logical step. The films show the connection between literature student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and wealthy businessman Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) in the sexiest, steamiest way possible. If you’ve decided to watch the saga, but don’t know where to start, we got you covered. Here’s how to watch the Fifty Shades of Grey in order.

The Fifty Shades of Grey Movies in Chronological Order

There are three Fifty Shades of Grey movies. The best way to watch them is in chronological order, so you can follow this epic story from the start until his logical conclusion:

Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) Fifty Shades Darker (2017) Fifty Shades Freed (2018)

The first film was directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson (Nowhere Boy), and the two others by James Foley (Perfect Stranger). All three movies star Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eloise Mumford, Luke Grimes, Marcia Gay Harden, and Rita Ora. The second movie also starred Kim Basinger.

After the first trilogy of books, E.L. James wrote three more books that tell the same story from Christian’s perspective. It looks unlikely that they’ll get adapted to the big screen as interest in the franchise has waned a bit in the last few years, and the actors have moved on to other projects.

Now that you know how to watch the Fifty Shades of Grey in order, you can look for more movie guides and Dakota Johnson news on Twinfinite. As you can see below, we have all the answers.

