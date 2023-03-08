How to Solve Depulso Room 1 Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Hogwarts’ Depulso challenges are one of the most complex puzzles in the game, considering its intricate layout and multiple steps. In particular, the first task of the Library Annex features a set of standard blocks in various positions that can be used to unlock a Collection Chest. So, if you want to complete this puzzle, here’s how to solve Depulso Room 1 in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Depulso Room 1 Puzzle Solution

The entrance to Depulso Room 1 in Hogwarts Legacy can be found in the Library Annex section of the school, near the Central Hall Floo Flame waypoint. However, you must cast the Force spell on the door handle, like you previously did in the Hall of Herodiana, to open it. Once inside, you must collect three chests by rearranging blocks on the floor. Keep in mind that you can hit the floating glowing item to reset all the objects to their original form when needed.

Depulso Room 1 Puzzle Chest 1

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

The chest on the right side of the room is the most accessible reward since it only involves a few steps, with the first being to cast Accio on the block next to it to clear it out of the way.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Then, players can move the two nearby objects to produce stairs:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

As a result, you should be able to climb up the platforms and reach the chest.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Depulso Room 1 Puzzle Chest 2

The following chest on the left side of the room mandates a three-step structure, so you must use Accio to pull the highest-elevated block near the first chest location (be sure to reset them first):

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Next, players must perform Accio again to move it closer to the chest:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

After this, you can cast Depulso to push it to the wall, then Accio to get to this position:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Now players must use Accio on the two-block mechanism below it to create another stairway. You can use Depulso to place it near the first chest you unlocked and then cast it again on the following object to combine them:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

At this point, you can go back to the second chest location to locate a lone object and use Depulso/Accio a couple of times to get it below the highest-elevated block:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once that’s done, players can clear out an object with Depulso to get it out of the way and move the stairs structure with Accio and Depulso until they reach the treasure.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

By the end, you should be able to jump up the platforms and pick up your prize:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Depulso Room 1 Puzzle Chest 3

After you reset the room, you must push the two blocks in the middle of the area to the wall (toward the final treasure.)

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Next, players can turn around and perform Accio on the single block to make yet another stair platform with the newly two-block structure:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

You must push the stairs toward the reward, but you’ll need to find a way to get across the gap first.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Therefore, you must create a bridge with a lone object on the left side of the room, where you can use Accio.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Then, players can cast Depulso to make the bridge:

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

In return, you can jump on top of the block and go on the stairs to reach the final reward.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

To get to the Collection Chest quickly, you can jump down the gap and automatically respawn to its destination to unlock a Conjuring Spell or upgrade for your Gear.

That does it for our guide on how to solve Depulso Room 1 puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. If you want to solve the following challenge, you can check out our Depulso Room 2 guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more information.

Related Posts