How to Solve the Hall of Herodiana Puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Screenshot via Avalanche Software

The Hall of Herodiana quest is the ultimate challenge for the Force spell, Depulso, where you must use it to unlock Herodiana’s outfit set. But, if you are here, you probably wonder how to solve the Hall of Herodiana puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. Fortunately, we have your answer and explain what you must do to complete the task.

Hogwarts Legacy Halls of Herodiana Puzzle Solution

While exploring the Charms classroom at the Astronomy Wing, you can meet with Ravenclaw’s Sophronia Franklin, who will ask you to participate in Herodiana’s Depulso training room to unlock her famous signature outfit. You can start heading downstairs to find the hidden entrance, which will be near the Transfiguration Courtyard Floo Flame.

Since Hogwarts Legacy’s Hall of Herodiana mission has several challenging puzzles, you can follow this step-by-step guide:

Use Depulso on the object. Enter the Hall of Herodiana. Cast Depulso to push the two-block mechanism to the wall. Climb up the platforms and claim Herodiana’s Cape. Perform Accio on the two-block item to create a tall mechanism. Push the three blocks toward the wall. Cast Accio to bring it to the other side. A blockage will prevent you from jumping on top of the object, so you’ll need to push it to the opposite side. It’s best not to stand in front of the blocks when using Accio, or you’ll get hit. Go on top of the platforms and receive Herodiana’s Attire. Cast Accio on the two-block mechanism. Use Depulso to push it to the block with the glowing item. Utilize Accio to pull it towards you and make a bridge. You can enter aim mode to pinpoint the blocks to simplify the process. Go across the makeshift bridge. Hit the glowing object with Basic Cast to reset the blocks. Perform Accio on the two-block object and do it again to bring it closer to you. Jump on the platform and obtain the last item for Herodiana’s outfit.

Players can now equip the Herodiana outfit via the Gear section of the menu and return to the Charms classroom to talk to Sophronia. You can either choose to show her the set, charge her a fee, or not let her view it at all; it’s up to you on what you want to do, and it doesn’t necessarily affect the story in any way.

That does it for our guide on how to solve the Hall of Herodiana puzzles in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to solve the Depulso Puzzle Room 2.

