How to Repair Gear in Diablo 4 Beta

Image from Blizzard via Twinfinite

Diablo 4 will have players slicing or casting their way through hordes of demons and other denizens of the Hells. With so many enemies to go through, it’s no surprise that a player’s gear is bound to take a beating during this process. However, if a piece of gear breaks, the results can be devastating — reduced stats and damage can get a player killed. Keeping gear in optimal condition is paramount to success, so here is how players can repair their gear in Diablo 4.

How Players Can Repair Their Gear In Diablo 4

Image from Blizzard via Twinfinite

Thankfully in Diablo 4, keeping your gear in top-notch shape is quite easy to do. First, players will want to head into their inventory to check the durability of their items. This can be done by hovering over an item and reviewing the durability, which is located at the bottom of the item information. If the item is at max durability, it cannot be repaired, however, if it is damaged at all — which can happen when you take damage, use your weapon, or die — then it can be fixed up.

To do so, players will want to head to the nearest blacksmith, which can be located by finding the anvil icon on the minimap. Upon arriving at the blacksmith, interact with them and it will bring up a menu. This menu allows you to Salvage your gear, but also if you move to the next tab, you will see a repair menu.

Image from Blizzard via Twinfinite

Once inside of the repair menu, players will be able to choose if they want to repair all of their items or just a specific piece of gear. Depending on how damaged the items are will determine the total cost of the repair. After selecting the gear to be repaired, simply approve the transaction and all the character’s gear will be repaired in Diablo 4.

