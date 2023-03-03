How to Complete Floral Pursuit in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

The Windblume Festival has returned, bringing a new set of events that will reward players with some sweet Primogems and exclusive rewards. Among them is Floral Pursuit, where you must pop some balloons and get high scores. Here is everything you need to know to complete Floral Pursuit in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Floral Pursuit Guide

You can start the Floral Pursuit challenge by talking to an adventurer named Plauen, who will explain the event’s basic rules. If you need a refresher, here is the guideline you must follow to finish this Genshin Impact mini-game.

The main goal of this event is to pop every Bloom Balloon you encounter. Some of them will be stationary, while others can move around. Each stage will be divided into several areas, and although you don’t have to collect every Bloom Balloon to open the next room, it’s still a good idea to pop as many of them as possible. After all, the higher your score, the more rewards you will unlock.

The second rule is to avoid Ersatz Balloons that will patrol each area. If caught, you will be thrown back to the start point and lose one Pursuit Point. However, you can fight back by claiming Galeblessings (swirling balls of wind), which allow you to destroy any Ersatz Balloon you encounter for seven seconds.

Be sure to claim any buffs that you find on your path. Besides Galeblessings, you can also get speed buffs and Gatherblessings. The latter will widen your area of influence and let you destroy Bloom Balloons that are farther away from you.

Once you have collected enough Bloom Balloons, the Ring of Pursuit will appear. You will need to touch this floating garland to end the challenge and exit the stage. Be careful not to get caught by any Ersatz Balloon because they can still return you to the start point even when the Ring of Pursuit has spawned.

Lastly, don’t forget to claim your rewards on the Floral Pursuit event page. By finishing the first stage of this challenge, you will be given an exclusive four-star weapon, Mailed Flower, which is a good Claymore for characters that need to trigger Elemental Reactions. You can also get its Refinement Materials by completing other challenges during the Windblume Festival.

That is the end of our guide on how to complete Floral Pursuit in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, be sure to check out other Genshin Impact articles below.

